Camposol Holding Limited: Camposol Holding Ltd.'s Invitation to the Presentation of Second Quarter and First Half 2017 Financial Results

Camposol Holding Ltd. will announce the results for the second quarter 2017 on Thursday August 24,2017. In connection with the release, a telephone conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Lima) as described below.

The results will be published at 8:00 a.m. (Lima) and will be available on the Company's website.

In connection with the earnings release, Jorge Ramirez Rubio, CEO, and Andrés Colichón Sas, CFO, will host a conference call presentation and a Q&A session at 10:00 a.m. (Lima).

To participate in the conference call, please use the following numbers:

London, UK Local +44 (0) 20 3107 0289

New York, US Local +1 213 660 0920

Oslo, Norway, Local +47 2231 0524

Colombia, National Free Phone +01 800 913 0176

Chile, Local +123 0020 6168

Participants will be asked for their name and conference ID.

The Camposol conference ID is: 71144721

Audio access for the meeting is available by dialing the above mentioned numbers.

To access the presentation webcast in connection with the conference call, please use:

http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/6owaksnn (http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/6owaksnn)

Participants are advised to log on to the service and check their configuration well ahead of the telephone conference commencement.

Please use the following link (that is also available from the registration page of your webcasts): http://edge.media-server.com/m/player/help/systemcheck.php?lan=en (http://edge.media-server.com/m/player/help/systemcheck.php?lan=en)

If you are unable to participate in the call, a playback of the conference is available until Jun 01, 2017 by dialing:

Replay - US Local +1 404 537 3406

Followed by replay access number: 71144721

For further information, please contact:

Andrés Colichón Sas, CFO

acolichon@camposol.com.pe (mailto:acolichon@camposol.com.pe)

Jossue Yesquen, Head of IR

jyesquen@camposol.com.pe (mailto:jyesquen@camposol.com.pe)

Phone: +511 621 0800 Ext.: 7171

About CAMPOSOL

CAMPOSOL is the leading agro industrial company in Peru. It is involved in the harvest, processing and marketing of high quality agricultural products such as avocadoes, blueberries, shrimp, among others, which are exported to Europe, the United States of America and Asia.

CAMPOSOL is a vertically integrated company located in Peru, offering fresh and frozen products. It is the third largest private employer of the country, with more than 15 thousand workers in high season, and is committed to support sustainable development through social responsibility policies and projects aimed to increase the shared-value for all of its stakeholders.

CAMPOSOL was the first Peruvian agro industrial company to present annual audited Sustainability Reports and has achieved the following international certifications: BSCI, Global Gap, IFS, HACCP and BRC among others.

To learn more about CAMPOSOL please visit: www.camposol.com.pe (http://www.camposol.com.pe/)

