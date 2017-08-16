PICKERING, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- Automodular Corporation ("Automodular") (NEX: AM.H) reports a net loss of $(0.3) million or $(0.02) per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 compared to a net loss of $(0.3) million or $(0.02) per share in the same period in 2016. For the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016, Automodular reports a net loss of $(0.7) million and a net loss of $(0.6) million or $(0.05) and $(0.05) per share, respectively.

The results for the first half of the year are summarized below (all figures in '000s except per share amounts):

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 $ $ $ $ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings (loss) (324) (300) (680) (635) Per share (basic) (0.02) (0.02) (0.05) (0.05) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Automodular's interim consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the period ended June 30, 2017 will be filed on SEDAR on or about August 17, 2017.

