

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The leader of the main US labor union has resigned from the President's American Manufacturing Council after Donald Trump blasted business leaders who left the presidential panel in protest against his handling of white supremacist violence in Charlottesville.



AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka was apparently irked by Trump's comment, 'They're not taking their job seriously as it pertains to this country.'



'Some of the folks that will leave, they're leaving out of embarrassment because they make their products outside' the United States, Trump said at an impromptu news conference in New York City Tuesday.



Trumka said in a statement that he cannot sit on a council for 'a president who tolerates bigotry and domestic terrorism.'



A 32-year old woman was killed and 19 others injured when a car rammed into a crowd protesting at a white supremacist rally in the university town Saturday.



The President did not explicitly condemn the actions of white supremacists involved in the rally, but condemned what he called an 'egregious display of hatred and bigotry' displayed by antagonists 'on many sides,' drawing fire from across the political spectrum.



And he repeated the blame 'on many sides' in Tuesday's bad-tempered press conference at Trump Tower.



Trying to justify the protests against the taking down of the statue of Robert E Lee, Trump asked whether statues of former presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson should also be torn down, because they had been slave-owners.



Trump also targeted the dissenting CEOs on Twitter by calling them 'grandstanders.' 'For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on.'



The number of members of the manufacturing council who resigned over the President's handling of the Charlottesville violence has risen to four with Trumka's departure.



The others are Merck CEO Kenneth Frasier, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich and Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank.



