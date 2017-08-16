Maxion Wheels, the world's largest wheel manufacturer, announced today its participation in the biennial COMTRANS 17 International Commercial Vehicle Show held in Moscow, Russia from September 4 9, 2017, in Hall 15/ Stand 15-432.

Customers and visitors to the Maxion Wheels exhibit will have the opportunity to learn more about the state-of-the-art commercial vehicle steel wheels that have supported the success of global original equipment manufacturers for almost 100 years. One of the key products on display will be the new 8.5" x 24" wheel for tubeless tire applications in Russia, the Middle East and Africa. The wheel boasts 15 percent less weight than the prior generation wheel, enhancing tire life and improving fuel efficiency.

ABOUT MAXION WHEELS

Maxion Wheels, a division of IOCHPE-MAXION S.A., is a leading wheel manufacturer for passenger cars, light trucks, buses, commercial trucks and trailers. The Company also produces wheels for agriculture and military vehicles, as well as other off-highway applications. With more than 100 years of wheel-making experience and 10,000 employees globally, Maxion is the world's largest wheel manufacturer, producing nearly 60 million wheels per year. The Company serves its global OEM customers from 28 locations in 15 countries on five continents, and has state-of-the-art technical centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia. To learn more, please visit Maxion Wheels' website at www.maxionwheels.com.

