Delivers expanded scale and predictive analytics with a powerful machine learning engine as part of a multi-cloud strategy

Tintri, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNTR), today announced the extension of its enterprise cloud platform to Amazon Web Services and IBM Cloud Object Storage. Tintri Cloud Connector enables organizations to integrate their on-premises Tintri enterprise cloud infrastructure with AWS and IBM cloud resources to create hybrid cloud services with building blocks from both enterprise cloud and public cloud.

Tintri also announced updates to its platform that add predictive analytics for both compute and storage with a powerful machine learning engine, increase the scale of enterprise cloud up to 480,000 virtual machines and 40PB of primary storage, offer between 10X-30X acceleration of storage live migration, and extend support for cloud infrastructure-as-a-service with robust multitenant quota capabilities.

Organizations use Tintri enterprise cloud platform as a foundation for their private clouds-to guarantee the performance of their applications, automate common IT tasks to reduce operating expenses, troubleshoot across compute, storage and network, predict their organization's needs to scale and provide needed elasticity on demand. Tintri enterprise cloud already offers autonomous services, rapid elasticity or expansion, automation, and resource pooling-defined as key attributes of cloud according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Tintri Cloud Connector

Tintri Cloud Connector tightly integrates enterprise cloud based on Tintri with AWS and IBM cloud resources, creating the foundation for hybrid cloud services. For example, customers can use AWS for the data protection, archive, and disaster recovery of their mission critical on-premises applications and restore applications and data in a single click to their Tintri Enterprise Cloud. Tintri Cloud Connector uses the Tintri CONNECT architecture which abstracts storage at the VM and container level for fastest recovery times and maximum flexibility.

"ESG's preliminary analysis shows that organizations using Tintri's Enterprise Cloud solution with Tintri Cloud Connector can lower administrative costs by up to 72% compared to traditional LUN-based storage array with 3rd party or in-built cloud connector software," said Aviv Kaufmann, Senior Economic Validation Analyst at ESG. "Tintri Cloud Connector accomplishes this by efficiently moving per-VM level data to and from AWS or IBM Cloud Object Storage with in-built compression, deduplication, and zero detection for virtualized and cloud workloads. With Tintri, Enterprises can lower cloud storage and data egress costs up to an estimated 80% and get up to a 4X lower RPO/RTO."

"We have worked closely with Tintri over the last several years and we share the common goal of providing customers with solutions aimed at delivering all the benefits the cloud offers," said Mike Clayville, Vice President of Worldwide Commercial Sales Business Development, Amazon Web Services, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN). "We're pleased that our joint customers can take advantage of Tintri Enterprise Cloud for their on-premises applications while at the same time rely on AWS for the protection, archive and recovery of these applications."

Compute Analytics

Tintri Analytics, powered by Apache Spark, Elasticsearch and machine learning algorithms, uses the real-time VM and container-level data points that Tintri collects natively to enable powerful predictive analytics and planning capabilities. The analytics engine collects and analyzes up to three years of historical data from up to millions of VMs, and applies algorithms to predict resource needs up to 18 months into the future.

With this new release, Tintri Analytics adds compute analytics to its existing storage predictive analytics planning capabilities which provide end-to-end view of infrastructure. Tintri Analytics will provide compute trending based on historical data, and will help users predict how much storage and compute they need based on current growth trends and what-if simulations of new projects.

Enterprise Cloud Scale and Agility

Tintri supports up to 64 Tintri storage systems under a single pane of glass with its Tintri Global Center management product. Customers can scale their enterprise cloud from 17 TB up to 40 PB of Tintri storage and manage up to 480,000 virtual machines or containers in a single management console.

Tintri multitenancy support now includes hard quotas for logical capacity for multiple tenants in an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) environment, including tenant separation, data encryption, service assurance and per-VM analytics for chargeback.

Tintri VM Scale-out software allows customers to create and manage loosely coupled pools of storage for their virtualized and cloud applications. Built-in machine learning algorithms provide automated QoS and are designed to ensure that every application performs as desired. With this release, VM Scale-out adds array offloading of storage live migration for both vSphere and Hyper-V. Migrating running applications between Tintri storage arrays is up to 10X-30X faster than with other platforms, reducing the largest migrations from hours to minutes, eliminating load on compute hosts, and saving up to 95% or more of the bandwidth required to migrate applications between arrays.

"With these announcements, Tintri provides a leap forward in enterprise cloud scale, agility, and end-to-end predictive capabilities and enables customers to unify their enterprise cloud and public cloud resources," said Kieran Harty, Tintri's CTO and co-founder. "With Tintri, organizations can build enterprise cloud with autonomous operation, real-time and predictive analytics, automation, self-service, and tight connection to public cloud such as Amazon Web Services-benefiting from the best of both worlds".

"What has always made Tintri unique is the way they do everything at the VM and container-level, which provides the right level of abstraction that is so central to cloud," said Charles Ferland, System Administrator at La Capitale. "Whether it's backing up data on premise or to public cloud, getting predictive insights, or creating automated policy-based QoS, the VM-level operation just makes everything so much easier and more efficient. Many people think it's hard to get the benefits of public cloud in their own data center. We have basically done that with Tintri enterprise cloud."

Availability

Tintri Analytics with Compute Analytics, Tintri Storage File System 4.4, and Tintri Global Center 3.6 will be available in Q3 of Tintri's 2018 fiscal year to new Tintri customers and existing Tintri customers with a current Tintri support contract.

Tintri VM Scale-out software with array offloading will be available in Q3 of Tintri's 2018 fiscal year to new customers and existing customers licensed for the Tintri Software Suite or Tintri Global Center Advanced with a current Tintri support contract.

Tintri Cloud Connector will be available in Q3 of Tintri's 2018 fiscal year as part of Tintri Software Suite or as an a-la-carte software offering.

About Tintri

Tintri (NASDAQ: TNTR) offers an enterprise cloud infrastructure built on a public-cloud like web services architecture and RESTful APIs. Organizations use Tintri all-flash storage with scale-out and automation as a foundation for their own clouds-to build agile development environments for cloud native applications and to run mission critical enterprise applications. Tintri enables users to guarantee the performance of their applications, automate common IT tasks to reduce operating expenses, troubleshoot across their infrastructure, and predict an organization's needs to scale-the underpinnings of a modern data center. That's why leading cloud service providers and enterprises, including Comcast, Chevron, NASA, Toyota, United Healthcare and 20% of the Fortune 100, trust Tintri with enterprise cloud.

For more information, visit www.tintri.com and follow us on Twitter: @Tintri.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the expected future availability of new products and product features and the expected performance of our products. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and instead are based on our current expectations, estimates, opinions, and beliefs. The accuracy of such forward-looking statements depends upon future events, and involves risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond our control that may cause these statements to be inaccurate and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements, including risks detailed in our Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or subsequent events or circumstances.

2017 Tintri, Inc. All rights reserved. Tintri and the Tintri logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Tintri, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holder(s).

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170816005544/en/

Contacts:

Touchdown PR

for Tintri Inc.

Emily Gallagher

tintriUS@touchdownpr.com

US: + 1 (512) 373-8500

UK: +44 (0) 1252 717 040