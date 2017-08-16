Herald Finance: 3 Stocks You Must Know About Before Wednesday's Opening Bell

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2017 / The dollar holding gains and continued easing tensions between North Korea and the U.S. have been in the spotlight on Wednesday. The Fed releases the minutes of its July policy meeting at 2PM EST, after European markets close. The street will be looking for any clues as to how the debate over the policy outlook is coming along. Premarket, however it has been medical related companies that have gained attention. These include Medical Imaging Inc. (OTC PINK: MEDD), Dextera Surgical (DXTR), and Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG).

Medical Imaging Inc. (OTC PINK: MEDD), a provider of fixed-base and remote medical diagnostic imaging services to clients in the U.S. and Canada, has seen an increase in trading activity during the third week of August. During Tuesday's (8-15) trading session, shares of Medical Imaging opened at $0.0788 and saw highs of $0.097 on the stock's highest volume trading day of the year.

According to Markets-and-Markets, the Diagnostic Imaging market could exceed $32 billion per year by 2021. In a press release in May, the company announced that it has begun an upgrade of various medical imaging equipment at its sites to meet new federal requirements. In response to this, Mitch Geisler, CEO, stated, "Part of our commitment in providing optimum imaging for our patients, is to ensure we offer the latest technology available and meeting or exceeding government guidelines." For the Full Report on MEDD, Click Here.

Dextera Surgical (DXTR) shares traded higher during pre market trading. The company is developing and commercializing the MicroCutter 5/80™ Stapler for minimally invasive surgical procedures. According to reports, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on the company giving it a rating of "Buy" with a price target of $0.80. In July, Wedbush maintained its rating of "Outperform" with a target of $0.70. Share prices toped $0.3309 during pre market hours on Wednesday. This is a move of more than 30% from where it closed on Tuesday afternoon.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) also traded higher on Wednesday morning. This comes after having one of its highest trading volume days since April. The stock price also increased. On August 15, Maxim Group initiated coverage on the company giving it a rating of "Buy" and a price target of $5.00. The company is a fully integrated commercial company that provides clinically useful molecular diagnostic tests and pathology services.

"The second quarter and year to date in 2017 was certainly transformative for Interpace. We continued to improve our balance sheet in the second quarter by raising an additional $13.7 million of capital, eliminating all long term debt and related possible royalties and milestone obligations while continuing to make good commercial progress," said Jack Stover, Interpace's President & CEO, in response to their reported financials.

