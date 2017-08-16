Hydrogen Generator Market Analysis Report 2017-2027

LONDON, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts by Generator Type (On Site, Portable), by Generator Capacity (Up To 100W, 101W-500W, 501W-1,000W, 1.1KW-3KW, above 3KW), by End Use (Chemical Processing, Fuel Cells, Petroleum Recovery, Refinery, Others) & by Geography Plus Profiles of Leading Companies Involved in Hydrogen Generation

The hydrogen generator sector is flourishing right now. The hydrogen generator value chain involves component suppliers of hydrogen generators and reaches down to the hydrogen end-users, which include the energy sector, the chemical industry, hydrogen filling stations, steel production, welding, food processing, industrial gas companies, and the flat glass industry.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



Hydrogen generators are widely used in end-use applications such as chemical processing, fuel cells, petroleum recovery, refining, and others. Presently, chemical processing occupies the dominant market share globally. Oil and gas refineries demand more hydrogen in order to lower the sulfur content of diesel in line with stringent government regulations to minimize sulfur content. Chemical processing uses hydrogen to process ammonia, methanol, and other chemicals in a petrochemical complex. Both chemical processing and refining industries are the largest consumers of hydrogen. Demand for hydrogen generators in these industries is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

Visiongain evaluates the hydrogen generator market at $914m in 2017 with major opportunities for incumbent and new entrants to capitalise upon this market expansion.

Reasons to buy:

141 table & charts quantifying and evaluating the market

Quantitative Market Analysis From 2017-2027

Global Hydrogen Generator Forecasts From 2017-2027

Regional Hydrogen Generator Forecasts From 2017-2027

• North America Hydrogen Generator Forecast 2017-2027

• Europe hydrogen generator Forecast 2017-2027

• Asia Pacific hydrogen generator Forecast 2017-2027

• Middle East & Africa hydrogen generator Forecast 2017-2027

• Latin America hydrogen generator Forecast 2017-2027

Hydrogen Generator Market Analysis Report 2017-2027

Hydrogen Generator Capacity Submarket Forecasts From 2017-2027

• Up To 100W Hydrogen Generator Forecast 2017-2027

• 101W-500W Hydrogen Generator Forecast 2017-2027

• 501W-1,000W Hydrogen Generator Forecast 2017-2027

• 1.1KW-3KW Hydrogen Generator Forecast 2017-2027

• Above 3KW Hydrogen Generator Forecast 2017-2027

Hydrogen Generator Type Submarket Forecasts From 2017-2027

• On Site Hydrogen Generator Forecast 2017-2027

• Portable Hydrogen Generator Forecast 2017-2027

Hydrogen Generator End-Use Submarket Forecasts From 2017-2027

• Chemical Processing Hydrogen Generator Forecast 2017-2027

• Fuel Cells Hydrogen Generator Forecast 2017-2027

• Petroleum Recovery Hydrogen Generator Forecast 2017-2027

• Refinery Hydrogen Generator Forecast 2017-2027

• Others Hydrogen Generator Forecast 2017-2027

Qualitative Analyses

• An Interview transcript from a leading expert

• PEST analysis of the market

• Drivers and restraints

• Consideration of regulatory, political and legal factors

Competitive Landscape Analysis Of Leading Companies

• Air Liquide

• Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

• Epoch Energy Technology Corporation

• Hy9 Corporation

• Hydrogenics Corporation

• Idroenergy S.R.L

• Linde AG

• McPhy Energy SA

• Praxair Technology, Inc.

• Proton OnSite Inc.

Who Should Read This Report?

• Hydrogen generator manufacturers

• Hydrogen infrastructure Installers

• Oil & gas companies

• Energy companies

• Automotive companies

• Petrochemical companies

• Food processing companies

• Glass manufacturers

• Renewable energy companies

• Electricity companies

• CEOs

• Asset managers

• Heads of strategic development

• Marketing staff

• Market analysts

• Consultants

• Managers,

• Governmental departments & agencies

• Investors

• Banks

• Industry associations

To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100

Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1960/Hydrogen-Generator-Market-Analysis-Report-2017-2027

Companies Mentioned:

Air Liquide

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

Airgas

Airox Nigen Equipments Pvt Ltd

Amr Computer LTDA.

Ballard Power Systems

Beijing Feda Geron Air Separation Technology Co. Ltd.

Beyond Dreams

BMW Manufacturing Co. LLC

Changsha City Okay Energy Equipment Co Ltd.

Changsha Kingkar Eco-Technologies Co., Ltd.

Clean Energy Investments

Cryospec, Inc

Daimler AG

DC-Hybrids

ECO Solution

Epoch Energy Technology Corp.

Garland Welding Supplies, Inc.

Global Tungsten & Powders Corp.

Golden Age

Golden Saqi Technology Co., Limited

Green Transportation Solutions

GRTgaz

Guangdong Synergy Hydrogen Power Technology Co., Ltd

Hanjie International Technology Company Ltd

Hebei Construction and Investment Group Co., Ltd.

Helix Japan Co., Ltd.

HidroGen

HomePatient, Inc

Hunan Kater Import & Export Co., Ltd.

Hy9 Corporation

Hydro-Chem

Hydrogenesis

Hydrogenics Corporation

HydroxyGarage.com

HyRadix Inc.,

Idroenergy S.R.L.

JiantouYanshan (Guyuan) Wind Energy,

Jinan Green Lab Instrument Co., Ltd

Jinan Mao An Instrument Co., Ltd.

JS Power Inc.

KingKar Eco-Technologies Co.,Ltd

Kurion Inc.

Laugfs Holdings Ltd.,

Leroi Machinery Co. Ltd.

Lincare Holding Inc

Linde Corporation

Linde Engineering North America

Linde Industrial Gases

Magnum Autotuning Ltd.

McPhy Energy SA

Messer Aligaz Sanayi Gazlari A.S.

Ningbo Hi-tech Eastsun Industry & Trade Co.

Pallas Nitrogen Texas, LLC

Praxair Technology Inc.

Proton OnSite, Inc.

Renault-Nissan

Sankosha Corporation

Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co Ltd

Shanghai COCH Energy Co. Ltd

ShinTek Industrial Engineering Company Limited

Siemens AG

Suzhou Jingli Hydrogen Production Equipment Co,.Ltd

Synergy Development Enterprise

Tecnogas

The Linde Group

TianJin Mainland Hydrogen Equipment Co., Ltd

Toray

Union Space International Ltd

Verde LLC

WEG Industries

Weifang Aok Machinery Imp & Exp Co.,Ltd

Xiamen Lelirunan Tech.Co.,Ltd

XingYe Hydrogen

Yan'an Energy and Chemical Co., Ltd

YangZhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Co., Lltd

Yangzhou Cril Electronics Co Ltd

Yara International ASA

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com