Hydrogen Generator Market Analysis Report 2017-2027

Forecasts by Generator Type (On Site, Portable), by Generator Capacity (Up To 100W, 101W-500W, 501W-1,000W, 1.1KW-3KW, above 3KW), by End Use (Chemical Processing, Fuel Cells, Petroleum Recovery, Refinery, Others) & by Geography Plus Profiles of Leading Companies Involved in Hydrogen Generation
The hydrogen generator sector is flourishing right now. The hydrogen generator value chain involves component suppliers of hydrogen generators and reaches down to the hydrogen end-users, which include the energy sector, the chemical industry, hydrogen filling stations, steel production, welding, food processing, industrial gas companies, and the flat glass industry.
Hydrogen generators are widely used in end-use applications such as chemical processing, fuel cells, petroleum recovery, refining, and others. Presently, chemical processing occupies the dominant market share globally. Oil and gas refineries demand more hydrogen in order to lower the sulfur content of diesel in line with stringent government regulations to minimize sulfur content. Chemical processing uses hydrogen to process ammonia, methanol, and other chemicals in a petrochemical complex. Both chemical processing and refining industries are the largest consumers of hydrogen. Demand for hydrogen generators in these industries is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.
Visiongain evaluates the hydrogen generator market at $914m in 2017 with major opportunities for incumbent and new entrants to capitalise upon this market expansion.
Reasons to buy:
141 table & charts quantifying and evaluating the market
Quantitative Market Analysis From 2017-2027
Global Hydrogen Generator Forecasts From 2017-2027
Regional Hydrogen Generator Forecasts From 2017-2027
• North America Hydrogen Generator Forecast 2017-2027
• Europe hydrogen generator Forecast 2017-2027
• Asia Pacific hydrogen generator Forecast 2017-2027
• Middle East & Africa hydrogen generator Forecast 2017-2027
• Latin America hydrogen generator Forecast 2017-2027
Hydrogen Generator Market Analysis Report 2017-2027
Hydrogen Generator Capacity Submarket Forecasts From 2017-2027
• Up To 100W Hydrogen Generator Forecast 2017-2027
• 101W-500W Hydrogen Generator Forecast 2017-2027
• 501W-1,000W Hydrogen Generator Forecast 2017-2027
• 1.1KW-3KW Hydrogen Generator Forecast 2017-2027
• Above 3KW Hydrogen Generator Forecast 2017-2027
Hydrogen Generator Type Submarket Forecasts From 2017-2027
• On Site Hydrogen Generator Forecast 2017-2027
• Portable Hydrogen Generator Forecast 2017-2027
Hydrogen Generator End-Use Submarket Forecasts From 2017-2027
• Chemical Processing Hydrogen Generator Forecast 2017-2027
• Fuel Cells Hydrogen Generator Forecast 2017-2027
• Petroleum Recovery Hydrogen Generator Forecast 2017-2027
• Refinery Hydrogen Generator Forecast 2017-2027
• Others Hydrogen Generator Forecast 2017-2027
Qualitative Analyses
• An Interview transcript from a leading expert
• PEST analysis of the market
• Drivers and restraints
• Consideration of regulatory, political and legal factors
Competitive Landscape Analysis Of Leading Companies
• Air Liquide
• Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.
• Epoch Energy Technology Corporation
• Hy9 Corporation
• Hydrogenics Corporation
• Idroenergy S.R.L
• Linde AG
• McPhy Energy SA
• Praxair Technology, Inc.
• Proton OnSite Inc.
Who Should Read This Report?
• Hydrogen generator manufacturers
• Hydrogen infrastructure Installers
• Oil & gas companies
• Energy companies
• Automotive companies
• Petrochemical companies
• Food processing companies
• Glass manufacturers
• Renewable energy companies
• Electricity companies
• CEOs
• Asset managers
• Heads of strategic development
• Marketing staff
• Market analysts
• Consultants
• Managers,
• Governmental departments & agencies
• Investors
• Banks
• Industry associations
