Benjamin Chau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, announces details at a press briefing today.



HONG KONG, Aug 16, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Four HKTDC fairs will open tomorrow at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC): the 28th Food Expo, the fourth Home Delights Expo, the second Beauty & Wellness Expo, and the ninth Hong Kong International Tea Fair. Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the four fairs are expected to welcome more than 2,000 exhibitors, offering the latest quality products for the public and trade buyers alike, in addition to a series of public and industry events, including celebrity chef cooking demonstrations, health and diet seminars, tea art performances and industry seminars.Meanwhile, the International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine & Health Products (ICMCM), jointly organised by the HKTDC and the Modernized Chinese Medicine International Association Ltd, will also be held from 17-18 August.Photo Download: http://bit.ly/2v0P2OsDetails: www.hktdc.com/ex/hkfoodexpo/57Fair Websites- Food Expo: http://www.hktdc.com/hkfoodexpo- Hong Kong International Tea Fair: http://www.hktdc.com/hkteafair- Home Delights Expo: http://www.hktdc.com/homedelights- Beauty & Wellness Expo: http://www.hktdc.com/hkbeautyexpo- ICMCM: http://www.hktdc.com/icmcmTo view press releases in Chinese, please visit http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/tcAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Google+, Twitter @hktdc, LinkedIn.Google+: https://plus.google.com/+hktdcTwitter: http://www.twitter.com/hktdcLinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/hong-kong-trade-development-councilSource: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.