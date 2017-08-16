Herald Finance: These 3 Stocks Have Moved Higher Ahead of Fed Minutes

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2017 / The Federal Reserve is set to release minutes this afternoon, in Washington, D.C. Economists and investors are also looking for more details on when the central bank will begin to lower its $4.5 trillion balance sheet. Analysts expect the start of a gradual unwind of the balance sheet to be announced in September, with the next rate hike delayed until the final month of the year. With that being said, here are three companies that have moved higher ahead of Fed Minutes: JOEY New York, Inc. (JOEY), RADA Electronics Industries Ltd. (RADA), and DryShips Inc. (DRYS).

JOEY New York Inc. (JOEY) is beauty Cosmetics Company that focuses on its wholly owned subsidiary BotoxLABB that offers injectable aesthetic beauty treatments. On August 8th the company announced it has expanded its team. "We want to set the bar high. It's important to ensure safety at all times and be compliant at every LABB Suite," states Joey Chancis, CEO. "We are revenue driven and utilize our low overhead, high margin business model to drive same store sales growth. To maximize growth while ensuring safety and compliance, we have brought on some very talented individuals on both the business side and the medical side."

Over the last two weeks, JOEY has been trading between the price range of $0.30 and $0.865. Since the beginning of this trading week, JOEY has seen a price per share increase of 24.44% from lows on Monday (8/14/17) of $0.45 to Yesterday's close (8/15/17) at $0.56. Full Report on JOEY Here.

RADA Electronics Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) announced on Wednesday morning, pre-market, that they have received a strategic initial order for dozens of Multi-Mission Hemispheric Radars totaling over $8 million to be delivered during the remainder of 2017.

Dov Sella, RADA's CEO, commented, "This is a true breakthrough and highly significant order for RADA. Furthermore, strategically, it is our first delivery to a key US military customer, with potential for further orders down the road. We have been awarded with this order following long, demanding and detailed trials, as would be expected for a key defense application, proving the superiority of our radars in the increasingly important field of counter-UAV warfare."

RADA saw a 21.62% increase in pps from yesterday (8/15/17) close at $2.22 to hitting highs pre-market today (8/16/17) of $2.70.

DryShips, Inc. (DRYS) shares have been gaining since the start of the week. Monday (8/14/17) DRYS saw lows of $2.85 to pre-market highs today (8/16/17) at $3.53 resulting in a 23.8% swing. The company's recently announced on Friday (8/11/17) it has terminated the common stock purchase agreement between the company and Kalani Investments Limited. DryShips Chairman and CEO, Mr. George Economou has agreed, to cease from re-selling for a six-month period any company common shares to be purchased by him in the proposed transactions. Also, the company has agreed to not conduct any equity offerings throughout the rest of 2017.

HF has not been compensated: an affiliate company of HR, MIDAM VENTURES LLC, has been compensated $65,000 by JOEY New York ("JOEY"), for a period beginning July 31, 2017 and ending August 31, 2017, to publicly disseminate information about JOEY.

