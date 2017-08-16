Supplemented notifications about disposal/acuisition of voting rights (in 8 parts)



Alytus, Lithuania, 2017-08-16 15:27 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snaige AB, legal entity code: 249664610, office address: Pramones str. 6, Alytus.



Snaige AB received a notification about disposal of voting rights in the company by UAB "Vaidana" and acquisition by Bevorano Holdings Limited (the date of disposal/acquisition of voting rights - 23 June 2017).



Managing Director Gediminas Ceika +370 315 56206



