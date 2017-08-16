

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon announced a recall of eclipse glasses as American Astronomical Society spotted counterfeit eclipse glasses with the online retailer. The retail giant has sent emails to those who have purchased unvalidated eclipse glasses.



Ahead of the solar eclipse on August 21, the society had warned eclipse enthusiasts to use glasses with international safety standard number ISO 12312-2. The glasses sticking to safety standards can screen light rays up to 100,000 times than the normal glasses. Unprotected watching of eclipse can cause loss of vision that can lead to blindness.



Amazon has reportedly warned third party sellers to submit documentation to support the safety compliance of the sun glasses. The retail is planning to offer the safety documentation along with the purchase. It has removed sellers who failed to provide proper documentation and alerted customers through email.



The American Astronomical Society has issued a list of reputable vendors of solar filters or eclipse shades and handheld viewers.



Solar Viewer Brands in the list include: American Paper Optics (Eclipser), APM Telescopes (Sunfilter Glasses), Baader Planetarium (AstroSolar Silver/Gold Film), Celestron (EclipSmart Glasses & Viewers), DayStar (Solar Glasses), Explore Scientific (Solar Eclipse Sun Catcher Glasses), Halo Solar Eclipse Spectacles, Jaxy Optical Instrument Co., Ltd., Lunt Solar Systems (SUNsafe SUNglasses), Meade Instruments (EclipseView Glasses & Viewers), Rainbow Symphony (Eclipse Shades), Seymour Solar (Helios Glasses), Solar Eclipse International/Cangnan County Qiwei Craft Co., Thousand Oaks Optical (Silver-Black Polymer & SolarLite), TSE 17 / 110th.de (Solar Filter Foil).



