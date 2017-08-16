sprite-preloader
16.08.2017 | 15:46
PR Newswire

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2021: Drones are Being Utilized for Inspecting Pipelines, Offshore Rigs & Refineries

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.56% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is development of drone technology. The use of drones is swiftly changing the face of the oil and gas industry. Drones are being utilized for inspecting pipelines, offshore rigs, and refineries. Drones are expected to play a major role in the detection of leaks in the oil and gas industry during the coming years. Until recently, there were no proper regulations for the use of drones in the oil and gas industry.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in cross-border and cross-country pipeline infrastructure. The demand centers of oil and gas are different from that of supply centers. Pipelines are one of the most efficient modes of transportation in the oil and gas industry. At times, crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products need to be transported to vast distances to and from refineries as well as to consumers, where rail and road transportation is impractical or not feasible. The oil and gas industry has a global existing pipeline network of over 2.2 million miles as of 2016. This network is constantly increasing due to increased demand for oil and gas and to connect new exploration sites to refineries and demand centers.

Key vendors

  • ABB
  • Emerson
  • Honeywell International
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens

Other prominent vendors

  • Badger Meter
  • Bentek Systems
  • Diehl Metering
  • Endress+Hauser Management
  • General Electric
  • HollySys Automation Technologies
  • Inductive Automation
  • Rockwell Automation
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 07: Geographical Segmentation

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers And Challenges

Part 10: Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ww98bp/global_oil_and

