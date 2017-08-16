LAVAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- Typhoon Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE: TYP) ("Typhoon") announces the results of its Annual General Meeting, held August 15, 2017, in Laval, Quebec.

At the meeting, the shareholders of the Company voted for the election as director of each of the 4 nominees listed in the Information Circular as well as for the appointment of Dallaire & Lapointe as Auditors of the Company.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ELECTION OF THE DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mr. David Mc Donald President, CEO and Director Elected ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mr. Paul Antaki CFO, Director Elected ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mr. Leo Patry Independent Director Elected ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mr. David Secours Independent Director Elected ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- APPOINTMENT OF THE AUDITORS OF THE COMPANY ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dallaire & Lapointe Appointed ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Prospecting works is underway on the Ranger Project (100% Typhon), located near Rouyn-Noranda. The Ranger property is made of 13 claims adjoining the Fayolle property. Results received from the 2015 exploration program returned different gold values in a range of 0.1 to 0.4 grams of gold per tonne. The grouping of mineralized samples in two sectors located at a distance of 1.3 kilometre from one another could correspond to a new gold bearing structure that follows the same North-West orientation as the nearby Parfouru Fault.

The 2017 campaign has the objective to bound this new exploration target by using different methods including boulders sampling, Beep Mat prospecting and soil geochemistry. Works will be conducted mainly during August and September.

ABOUT TYPHOON EXPLORATION INC.

- Monexco Project (Chibougamau, Plan Nord territory): 100%-owned by Typhoon - Ranger Project (Abitibi, Rouyn-Noranda): 100%-owned by Typhoon - Sommet Project (Abitibi, Rouyn-Noranda): 100%-owned by Typhoon - Futur Project (Abitibi, Rouyn-Noranda): 100%-owned by Typhoon - Aiguebelle-Goldfields Project (Abitibi, Rouyn-Noranda): 49%-owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited / 51% by Typhoon - Destorbelle Project (Abitibi, Rouyn-Noranda): 50%-owned by Axe Exploration Inc. / 50% by Typhoon - Fayolle Project (Abitibi, Rouyn-Noranda): 50%-owned by Hecla Quebec Inc. / 50% by Typhoon which contains this day 156 000 ounces of gold of category indicated (press release on September 6th, 2012)

CORPORATE UPDATE

Typhoon focuses on the top of the class mineral potential of Quebec for exploring and developing the next generation of world class deposits. The unfailing support of our shareholders (holding 36,177,791 outstanding shares) and business partners contribute to the success of the Company.

Typhoon common shares are listed on the TSX Ventures Exchange under the stock symbol TYP.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information of technical nature which appears in this press release was revised by M. Martin Demers, P.Geo. (OGQ), Technical Advisor for Typhoon Exploration. M. Demers is a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by the National Instrument 43-101.

