Skycoin Announces the Upcoming Launch of the First 300 "Skywire Miners"

The Skywire Miner is Carefully Designed and Configured to Act as a Backbone for the New Internet, While also Functioning as a "Miner" for Skycoins

The founders of Skycoin are pleased to announce the upcoming launch of their first 300 "Skywire Miners." These devices will be meticulously designed and configured to provide a backbone for the new internet, as well as functioning as a "miner" for Skycoins, a cryptocurrency. People who would like to read more about the history of the Skycoin currency may check out the Skycoin Development Blog.

As a company spokesperson noted, the Skycoin project has one key goal in mind: to popularize decentralized networking by fixing common issues with Bitcoin, including mining and inflation.

"More than 80 developers on Github and elsewhere have contributed to the project since 2012," noted the spokesperson, adding that the Skycoin launch truly represents a vision for the new internet.

To learn more about Skycoin and how it will work, please visit https://www.skycoin.net/ at any time.

Skycoin, which has the first algorithm of its kind since PeerCoin, uses an updated consensus algorithm that is designed to be better than Bitcoin. Skycoin works as quickly as Apple Pay and credit cards, which means that people who use Skycoin can finish up their transactions in a matter of seconds, and that it will be ideal for point of sale and IOT transactions.

Skycoin also provides people the chance to make private transactions. Skycoin transactions will be completely secure, and it will be safe from 51% attack and other threats.

The Skycoin project goes beyond offering an innovative new form of cryptocurrency.

"It's also the fuel behind Skywire, a peer-to-peer network that boldly seeks to replace the current internet landscape with something better," the spokesperson noted, adding that Skywire users will receive coins for sharing content and services.

"In this way, Skycoin invites users to participate in a larger mission: wresting control away from corporate internet service providers and giving it back to the community. It's a shared social purpose that makes the Skycoin project unique."

As the spokesperson noted, Skycoin is designed to create a new decentralized internet and emphasize net neutrality by distributing value across the peer-to-peer community.

Also, there are other repos on Skycoin Github for mesh networking and distributed VPN prototypes, where people will be paid in tokens for forwarding traffic, noted Skycoin project founder Synth.

"There is also a distributed social media service, with peer-to-peer data replication and different experimental projects, as well as research into immutable data structures for next-generation internet. Some of them are very radical," Synth said.

The ecosystem surrounding Skycoin is expanding, the spokesperson said. Developers are building Skycoin apps and tools, which include planned options like social networks, VPN, and messaging.

About Skywire and Skycoin:

Skywire is the next step in internet evolution. This groundbreaking network distributes content faster, more safely, and more anonymously than traditional internet or alternate networks. The newly-launched Skycoin is the fuel behind Skywire. To learn more about Skycoin's rollout and ongoing development, please visit https://www.skycoin.net/.

