The "Portugal - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Portugal's telecommunications market. The report analyses the mobile, internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors.

This report reviews the major elements of the Portuguese telecom market, presenting statistics on the fixed telephony sector as well as an analysis of the major market players. Additional information is provided on the key regulatory issues, noting the status of interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability and carrier preselection. The report also covers converged media, including statistics on videostreaming and bundled services as well as an analysis of the major players and service offerings. In addition the report profiles the fixed and fixed-wireless broadband markets as well as the mobile voice and data markets, assessing network operators and the key regulatory issues. Subscriber forecasts are provided to 2022.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key statistics

2. Telecommunications market

3. Regulatory environment

4. Fixed network operators

5. Telecommunications infrastructure

6. Broadband market

7. Digital media

8. Mobile communications

Companies Mentioned

Caboviso

CTT

Lycamobile

NOS (Optimus, Zon Multimdia)

Portugal Telecom (Meo, TMN)

Sonaecom

Vodafone Portugal

