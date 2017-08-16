PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - August 16, 2017) - ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, and special guest SiriusDecisions, Inc., the leading global business-to-business (B2B) research and advisory firm, today announced they will offer a free webinar entitled "Best Practices in B2B Lead Management for Channel Sales Organizations," to be held Thursday, September 14, 2017, at 10:00-11:00 a.m. PDT.

During this session, ZINFI and SiriusDecisions will share best practices for deploying B2B lead management techniques for channel sales. The webinar will include techniques for aligning sales and marketing activities for end-to-end B2B lead management processes. The speakers will also demonstrate how to use automation to reduce management cost, improve visibility and lead conversion rate to achieve significantly higher ROI.

ZINFI Channel Marketing Concierge Webinar speakers include Mike Chantigian, ZINFI's Director of Business Development, who will provide a brief introduction; Maria Chen, Research Director at SiriusDecisions, who will present lead management issues and best practices and Chris Field, ZINFI's Director of Worldwide Marketing, who will speak on end-to-end lead management automation for channel sales. At the end of the webinar, Mike Chantigian will host a Q&A session. Details on the webinar and registration can be found here.

"Attendees will learn how to leverage concierge services to help partners deliver demand programs and reap greater results," said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI. "Through extensive research by SiriusDecisions and ZINFI's experience with Fortune 5000 companies, during this webinar attendees will learn how to uncover the most effective means for delivering lead generating programs through the channel, including concierge programs, which deliver the highest adoption and ROI."

For more information about the webinar and to register, click here.

In a recently released report, SiriusDecisions, a major analyst firm, notes that the ZINFI partner relationship management application is well-positioned to address channel globalization, with "the greatest footprint outside of North America of all the pure-play PRM vendors evaluated. In addition, ZINFI's platform natively supports more languages and currencies than the other platforms." The report also praises ZINFI's focus on integration with other channel management automation systems, offering "discrete PRM, CMM and CSM platforms that also can be seamlessly integrated. This positions ZINFI as the only vendor with a native platform across these three core application areas." In addition, the report highlights ZINFI's "simple, all-inclusive pricing approach [which] provides a very strong competitive advantage. Other solutions, which charge by license or user, can get very expensive as the supplier's partner ecosystem grows." To access the full SiriusDecisions SiriusView report on partner relationship management platforms, click here.

ZINFI has also been among the select group of companies that Forrester recently invited to participate in its 2016 Forrester Wave' evaluation of partner relationship management platform vendors. According to the report, "ZINFI's PRM solution is particularly strong in some of the foundational elements of PRM, specifically its robust support for partner taxonomy/typing and partner tier management." The report adds, "ZINFI is extending the definition of PRM -- its solution portfolio extends beyond PRM ..."

