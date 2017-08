DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - In response to a BBC special highlighting drunken behavior on short flights around Europe, Ryanair called on U.K. airports to enforce a two-drink limit at airports and ban alcohol sales before 10 a.m.



Ryanair also banned passengers from drinking duty-free alcohol onboard and prohibited travelers flying from Glasgow and Manchester to popular Iberian 'Spring Break' party destinations Alicante and Ibiza.



