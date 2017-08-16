Global brewer aims for zero waste to landfill across all major manufacturing facilities

Today, Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP; TSX: TPX) released its 2017 Our Beer Print Report, announcing a bold, new sustainability strategy and goals to guide the company through 2025. This is the first sustainability report released since Molson Coors closed on the acquisition of MillerCoors in October 2016, elevating them to become one of the world's leading global brewers. This new set of goals reflects the brewer's heightened global position.

Molson Coors Brewing Company 'Raising the Bar on Beer' With New 2025 Sustainability Goals (Photo: Business Wire)

"As our company grows and looks toward the future, we are increasingly proud of our commitment to leave a positive 'Beer Print' with every beer we brew," said Mark Hunter, president and CEO of Molson Coors. "Our Beer Print 2025 is a vision for the future and our way of 'Raising the Bar on Beer' with a series of aspirations that will help shape our company, change behaviors and set industry standards."

2025 'Our Beer Print' Goals

Molson Coors' new sustainability strategy reflects the company's broadest set of goals to date, and includes input from key internal stakeholders and leaders, in addition to more than 100 external partners. The goals reflect the areas of interest most important to these stakeholders and are categorized in three pillars: Responsibly Refreshing, Sustainably Brewing and Collectively Crafted.

Of note, Molson Coors is working toward achieving zero waste to landfill across all of the company's major manufacturing facilities, and is well on its way with 13 sites having achieved this status by the end of 2016. The company will also aim to continue to support its communities by investing $100 million in aggregate contributions by 2025.

Additional 2025 goal highlights include:

Responsibly Refreshing: Implementing more impactful programs to reduce harmful alcohol use; delivering nutritional labelling in 100 percent of the company's products; and ensuring consumers have access to low and no-alcohol beers in every market where Molson Coors sells beer.

Implementing more impactful programs to reduce harmful alcohol use; delivering nutritional labelling in 100 percent of the company's products; and ensuring consumers have access to low and no-alcohol beers in every market where Molson Coors sells beer. Sustainably Brewing: Improving water efficiency by 22 percent across breweries; achieving 2.8hl/hl water-to-beer ratio; reducing absolute carbon emissions by 50 percent within their direct business and 20 percent across the value chain; and improving water-use efficiency of their agricultural supply chain and malting operations by 10 percent, a volume equivalent to the water use across all Molson Coors breweries.

Improving water efficiency by 22 percent across breweries; achieving 2.8hl/hl water-to-beer ratio; reducing absolute carbon emissions by 50 percent within their direct business and 20 percent across the value chain; and improving water-use efficiency of their agricultural supply chain and malting operations by 10 percent, a volume equivalent to the water use across all Molson Coors breweries. Collectively Crafted: Aiming to be recognized as a Great Place to Work®; promoting diversity across the supply chain; and actively engaging with women-owned or minority-owned businesses as suppliers.

"Doing business the right way has been core to who we are for generations. And given this new chapter in our company's long history, we now have even greater responsibility to make a positive impact on the world," said Kim Marotta, global senior director of corporate responsibility at Molson Coors. "Our new sustainability strategy reflects our broadest set of goals to date a comprehensive, long-term plan that will put us on the leading edge as we look to 2025."

2016 Sustainability Performance

The company also reported on their collective progress towards prior sustainability goals during 2016, including:

Alcohol Responsibility: As part of the Global CEO Commitments, joined with 10 other top global alcohol producers to help reduce the harmful use of alcohol by 10 percent globally; and 177 brands and brand extensions have a symbol, equivalent words or a website with additional information on alcohol responsibility.

As part of the Global CEO Commitments, joined with 10 other top global alcohol producers to help reduce the harmful use of alcohol by 10 percent globally; and 177 brands and brand extensions have a symbol, equivalent words or a website with additional information on alcohol responsibility. Water Efficiency: Achieved 3.53hl/hl water-to-beer ratio for the merged Molson Coors and MillerCoors operations.

Achieved 3.53hl/hl water-to-beer ratio for the merged Molson Coors and MillerCoors operations. Waste Reduction: Attained zero waste to landfill at 13 major manufacturing facilities by the end of 2016.

Attained zero waste to landfill at 13 major manufacturing facilities by the end of 2016. Energy Carbon Performance: Made investments in cleaner energy sources and energy-saving initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint of our breweries and reduce emissions.

Made investments in cleaner energy sources and energy-saving initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint of our breweries and reduce emissions. Community Investment: Invested over $12.1 million in communities where offices and breweries are located.

Since 2012 Molson Coors has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and was named Beverage Sector Leader in 2012 and 2013. Molson Coors has retained a position on the World Index since 2012, for five consecutive years.

Read the complete Our Beer Print 2017 Sustainability Report here.

About Molson Coors Brewing Company

With a story that starts in 1774, Molson Coors has spent centuries defining brewing greatness. As one of the largest global brewers, Molson Coors works to deliver extraordinary brands that delight the world's beer drinkers. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Carling, Staropramen and Sharp's Doom Bar to Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Blue Moon Belgian White, Hop Valley, Creemore Springs Premium Lager and Crispin Cider, Molson Coors offers a beer for every beer lover.

Molson Coors operates through Molson Coors Canada, MillerCoors, Molson Coors Europe and Molson Coors International. The company is not only committed to brewing extraordinary beers, but also running a business focused on respect for its employees, communities and drinkers, which means corporate responsibility and accountability right from the start. It has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the past five years. To learn more about Molson Coors Brewing Company, visit molsoncoors.com, ourbeerprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

