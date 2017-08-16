Global Meal Replacement Market 2017-2021 - Popularity of Protein Bars and Shakes / Increase in Demand for Gluten-Free Meal Replacement Products / Growing Demand in Developing Countries

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Meal Replacement Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global meal replacement market to grow at a CAGR of 6.83% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Meal Replacement Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers volume, and value of the market.

One trend in the market is popularity of protein bars and shakes. There is growing demand for protein bars and shakes, and this trend has the potential to drive the market in the coming years. Consumers are increasingly consuming protein bars due to their health benefits. Protein bars are high in protein and fiber and low in carbohydrates and sodium. They also contain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

According to the report, one driver in the market is health benefits associated with meal replacement products. The modern lifestyle has led to considerable changes in the dietary habits of people across the world. Consumers are becoming more health conscious and seeking food products with more nutritional content. The hectic lifestyle of consumers is also increasing the demand for meal replacement products. Also, an increase in the number of working women globally has reduced the amount of time women spend cooking. Moreover, the rise in the number of fitness centers and clubs also has a positive impact on the demand for meal replacement products with high protein content, which helps to repair muscles.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of awareness about meal replacement products. Despite an increase in consumption of meal replacement products in various forms, there are sections of the global population that are ignorant about the benefits these products offer. Some sections of the population in developing countries are consuming an unbalanced diet. Many people are unaware of the nutritional deficiency and recognize the condition only when it has escalated to many serious health disorders. Thus, the lack of awareness about meal replacement products is impacting the overall sales in the global meal replacement market.

Key vendors

Abbott

Herbalife

Kellogg

Nestl

SlimFast

Other prominent vendors

Amazing Grass

Glanbia

GlaxoSmithKline

Healthy 'N Fit International

Kraft Heinz

MET-Rx

Nouveau Dietetique

Nutiva

Nutrisystem

Onnit Labs

Orgain

Ultimate Superfoods

Key Topics Covered:







Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 07: Segmentation By Geography



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel



Part 09: Key Leading Countries



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix





