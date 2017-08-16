The "Slovenia - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband, and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Slovenia's telecommunications market. The report analyses the mobile, internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors.

This report offers a variety of insightful statistics and a concise overview of Slovenia's fixed-line telecoms market, covering the major players, regulatory measures and developments in fixed-line infrastructure. The report also offers analyses and statistics on the mobile market, including updates on operators and regulatory measures as well as developments relating to LTE and 5G. In addition, the report covers the fixed-line broadband market, including subscription forecasts to 2022 as well as an overview of the digital media sector, highlighting major players and industry developments.

Key Developments:

Si.mobil and Amis Telekom rebranded as A1 Slovenia;

Alternative operator T-2 avoids bankruptcy proceedings;

Sharp rise in VoIP connections as PSTN declines;

Telecoms sector investment recovers from economic downturn;

Proportion of access lines on NGNs continues to grow;

CME sells POP TV;

Telemach acquires the ISP Maxtel;

Government broadband program targets extending FttP to 90% of the population by 2020;

Regulator determines that the three mobile licensees have met LTE coverage obligations;

A1 Slovenia trials carrier aggregation technology to provide data at up to 877.5Mb/s;

Regulator and Ministry of Public Administration initiate a number of trials for the use of 5G technologies;

Regulator opens consultation into auction of spectrum in the 3.5GHz, 10GHz and 12GHz bands;

Report update includes the regulator's market report to December 2016, State Statistical data to Q4 2016, telcos' operating and financial data to Q1 2017; recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key statistics

2. Telecommunications market

3. Regulatory environment

4. Fixed network operators

5. Telecommunications infrastructure

6. Broadband market

7. Digital media

8. Digital economy

9. Mobile communications

Companies Mentioned

A1 Slovenia (Si.mobil, Amis Telekom)

Debitel

Mobitel

Serbia Broadband

T-2

Telekom Slovenije

Telemach

Tumobil

Tutelekom

