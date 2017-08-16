Harley-Davidson Issues Global Call To Embrace The Freedom Of The Open Road

"All For Freedom. Freedom For All." Celebrates Individuality of Riders and Non-Riders Alike

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has built motorcycles for one reason:to fulfill dreams of personal freedom.Launched today, the Motor Company's new brand platform - "All for Freedom, Freedom for All" - celebrates Harley-Davidson's enduring legacy and the pursuit of freedom that unites all. With a focus on the universal pursuit of independence, authenticity and the feeling of the open road, the new work is an open invitation to riders and non-riders across the globe to embrace their individuality.

The new platform comes to life via 30- and 90-second videos containing user-generated and filmed content. In the creative, Harley-Davidson shares moments captured on the open road by riders past and present from all walks of life: Check out the video here

"'All For Freedom. Freedom For All'" is part of our 10-year global strategy to build the next generation of Harley-Davidson riders," said Sean Cummings, Harley-Davidson senior vice president of global demand. "As the leader in our industry, we are on a mission to grow the sport of motorcycling globally. To reach that ambitious goal, we need to increase our brand's relevance and inspire new riders to experience the same freedom that all H-D riders feel in the saddle. This new work does that by celebrating the passion, freedom and emotional pull of the open road."

To ignite a conversation about the thrill of riding, Harley-Davidson is enlisting its network of riders, influencers, dealers and employees on social media to post images and stories of why they chose to accept the invitation of the open road using FindYourFreedom.

Harley-Davidson will help get you out and build your skills on two wheels in just a few days. The Harley-Davidson® Riding Academy New Rider Course gives you all you need to get your license and be ready to ride in just a few classes.

Offered at select H-D® dealers, the New Rider Course provides you with expert guidance from Harley-Davidson certified coaches. In the classroom, you'll get to know the motorcycle you'll be riding and learn the basics of rider safety skills. On the practice range, you'll build skills and confidence, learning everything from braking, turning and skilled maneuvers. Best of all, you will be connected to a growing community of new riders.

