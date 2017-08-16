CRI Group Launches ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management System Certification

Addresses growing demand among global organizations for protection from increasing third-party risks.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Corporate Research and Investigations LLC hereinafter called CRI Group (www.CRIGroup.com), Incorporated and Licensed by Dubai International Financial Center-DIFC, a global provider of Anti-Corruption, Compliance and Risk Management specialties, launched its Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption ABAC® Centre of Excellence in October 2016 to assist business organizations worldwide in certification for anti-corruption, risk management and compliance.

Successively concluding the registration requirement with Dubai Accreditation Center-DAC, Government of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, ABAC® Centre of Excellence is delighted to announce ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management System certification, hereinafter referred as 3PRM-Certified' certification. The certification ensures that an organization is implementing an effective anti-bribery management program utilizing widely accepted controls, systems and best practices in line with local and international legislation.

3PRM-Certified' certification is awarded to clients who successfully complete a rigorous risk assessment process including third-party risk management, integrity due diligence, and training specifically designed to help establish, implement, maintain and enhance internal anti-bribery and anti-corruption systems.

3PRM-Certified' also includes compliance training, and the certification helps establish that an organization has implemented reasonable and proportionate measures designed to prevent bribery and third-party risk management in line with FCPA, UK Bribery Act and OECD guidelines.

The certification can also potentially reduce insurance premiums, improve quality control and enhance productivity over time.

ABAC® Centre of Excellence operates through its global network of certified compliance and ethics professionals that include Certified Fraud Examiners, Corporate and Financial Investigators, Forensic Accountants and Analysts. Visit www.CRICertification.com.

ABOUT CRI GROUP

Over the past 27 years, CRI Group has emerged as a global leader in corporate investigations and risk management, serving distinguished clients across Europe, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East, North Africa and North America. CRI Group safeguards businesses by establishing the legal compliance, financial viability, and integrity levels of outside partners, suppliers and customers seeking to affiliate with an organization. CRI Group excels in providing support in Forensic Accounting, Employment Screening, Corporate Intelligence, Investigative Due Diligence, Corporate Security and Fraud Risk Investigations. CRI Group has offices in Qatar, Singapore, Malaysia, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and USA.

