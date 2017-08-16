PwC, Deloitte and KPMG Shortlisted for the British Accountancy Awards 2017

LONDON, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The shortlist has now been released for the Annual British Accountancy Awards, in association with Accountancy Age and ACCA. To view the shortlist,please click here.

The British Accountancy Awards are regarded as the industry's most prestigious accolades. They celebrate professional development and highlight those that have demonstrated excellence in their profession over the last year.The British Accountancy Awards will welcome over 750 guests, representing a multitude of small local firms to the larger regional, national and global players. In addition, this year, the British Accountancy Awards will also welcome finance teams and accountants working in the industry.

There areseven brand new categories to look out for this year including "Excellence in Accounting/Finance Technology", "Accounting Innovation Project of the year", "Outstanding Community Engagement and Contribution" along with many more of the familiar categories.

Many congratulations to those on this year's shortlist, including MHA MacIntyre Hudson, Smith & Williamson, Unilever Future Finance, PKF-FPM, Oracle NetSuite and more.

For all table enquiries, please contact: Alfie Hill-Kitcherside at Alfie.Hill-Kitcherside@contentive.com or+44-(0)-208-080-9424

For all sponsorship enquiries, please contact: Thomas Noszczak at Thomas.Noszczak@contentive.com or +44-(0)208-080-9367

https://www.britishaccountancyawards.co.uk/