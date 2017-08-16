Global Food Allergen Testing Market 2017-2021 - One Trend in the Market is Rising Improvisation and Development of Testing Technology

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Food Allergen Testing Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global food allergen testing market to grow at a CAGR of 6.28% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Food Allergen Testing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales value of the equipment used to test food allergens.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing allergic reactions among individuals. Globally, people have been diagnosed with more than one allergic conditions in the primitive age itself over the past decade. In addition, countries have not reported any reduction in food allergies during the period. The rate of allergy has increased, affecting people globally at some stages in their lives. With the rise in allergic reactions, the prevalence is estimated to reach up to 4,000 million people globally by 2050. The increase in hospitalization rate of children, affected by food allergy, in Europe, also witnessed an increase over the past 5 years. In the UK alone, around 50% of the children suffer from allergies.

One trend in the market is rising improvisation and development of testing technology. The improvisation and development on the allergen testing technology offer new opportunities for the current market players. This is leading to the growth of the global food allergen testing market. The deployment of various innovative techniques and equipment in food allergen testing techniques is significantly contributing to the growth of the global allergen testing market.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is absence of standardized procedure for allergen testing practices. The lack of a standardized procedure for allergen testing, despite having regulatory policies at regional and national levels can act as a deterrent to the global food allergen testing market. There is no consistent approach or guideline followed on allergen identification, management, and labeling. In 2013, Food and Drink Federation (FDF)developed specific procedures for harmonizing allergen management at a European level. However, at present, there are no harmonized agreed-upon guidelines or procedures for allergen testing practices that are being followed across the food industry.

Key vendors

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Neogen

Lincoln Diagnostics

Omega Diagnostics Group

Other prominent vendors

ALLETESS MEDICAL LABORATORY

Immune Technology

YorkTest

SGS

Quest Diagnostics

NHS Choices

Key Topics Covered:







Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Technology



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Key Leading Countries



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix





