

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An anti-racist comment by former US President Barack Obama in response to the violence in Charlottesville has become the most liked tweet ever, garnering more than three million likes.



'No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion...People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love...For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.'



Obama posted these great words on Twitter on August 12 quoting a line from iconic South African anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela's autobiography 'Long Walk to Freedom'.



It was accompanied by a photo of the Democratic leader reaching up to a window of children of different ethnicities and races.



Obama's tweet received 3.3. million likes, breaking the record of 2.7 million likes that a Twitter message by pop sensation Ariana Grande generated in May.



It was re-tweeted 1.3 million times, making it the fifth most re-tweeted Tweet ever. 51000 people replied to it.



The soothing words from America's first black president comes in contrast to his successor's controversial comments on the burning issue.



A 32-year old woman was killed and 19 others injured when a car rammed into a crowd protesting at a white supremacist rally in the university town Saturday.



President Donald Trump did not explicitly condemn the actions of white supremacists involved in the rally, but criticized what he called an 'egregious display of hatred and bigotry' displayed by antagonists 'on many sides,' drawing fire from across the political spectrum.



