Unforgettable Experiences in Europe with Erasmus+ and Landon Carver

A number of outdoor and adventure professionals took part in what they have described as "a once in a life-time opportunity" funded by Erasmus+, designed and delivered by Landon Carver, training specialists based in Galway in the west of Ireland. The participants had a chance to take part in bespoke programmes in a variety of European countries covered by Erasmus+ Scheme.

Each placement provided an incredible opportunity for Vocational Education Training (VET) professionals, working in the outdoor industry and those involved in the delivery and implementation of QQI Level 5 or QQI Level 6 programmes. This opportunity provided funding for candidates to take parts in placements and programmes in outdoor and adventure sectors in countries like Spain, France and UK.

In conjunction with some of the most reputable organizations and the leading specialists in their field such as Wilderness Scotland, Club ION, Sea Kayaking Cornwall, UCPA and Action Outdoors, Landon Carver designed and delivered tailored programmes for participants interested in developing new skills, teaching methods and training strategies.

Most of all, the placements allowed the participants to develop and grow personally as well as professionally and provided them with a remarkable adventure and valuable experience.

Each programme provided the candidates with a practical enhancement of their existing skills which could then be transferred to their work places in Ireland. The participants had an opportunity to expand their networking skills and connections by meeting other instructors and mentors with similar skill sets and experience.

Each adventure took place in a different setting which featured spectacular countrysides, breath-taking landscapes, sandy beaches, blue lagoons and snowy mountains. Local traditions and culture were also explored by the participants. Each day featured different challenges and tasks and a constant need for the participants to improve and push themselves further made these trips an unforgettable experience for all.

Even at the preparation stage the level of excitement and interest in the programme was tangible. As stated by one of the applicants for the Mountain Biking Programme in UK Eoin Hogan prior to departure: "Excited about the opportunity, and how it could benefit my work with Clare Development Company in promoting and delivering superior facilities in Clare for Mountain Bikers while also allowing improved delivery of QQI Level 5 Tourism management course."

Landon Carver designs, develops and delivers all their Programmes and placements under the banner of CARVE programs. All the placements in CARVE programs are funded through Erasmus + and designed to enhance different sectors of the outdoor sector in Ireland.

