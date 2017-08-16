Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 16/08/2017 / 21:53 UTC+8 *WH Group will become a component of the Hang Seng Index* Hong Kong, August 16, 2017 - *WH Group Limited* ("WH Group" or the "Company"; HKEX: 288, together its subsidiaries, the "Group"), the world's largest pork company, is pleased to announce that the Company will become a component of the Hang Seng Index, effective from September 4 this year. *Mr. Wan Long, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of WH Group* said, "We are so pleased that the Company will become a component of the Hang Seng Index, which represents the Company's stock market value, our leading position in the sector and our operating performance have been recognized by the capital market. The Company will continue to bring better returns for the community and investors with excellent business performance. At the same time, the Company will expand the operations, product mix and customer base to consolidate and create revenue growth and continue to strengthen our leading position in the global market. " The Hang Seng Index, Hong Kong Hang Seng Bank wholly owned subsidiary of HSI Services Ltd system, is home to 50 of Hong Kong listed shares in the stock market as the sample stocks, with its circulation is the weighted average share price index, is reflected in the Hong Kong stock market price movements in the most influential trend of a stock price index. - End - *About WH Group Limited (HKEx stock code: 288)* WH Group Limited is the largest pork company in the world with the top market share in China, the U.S. and some markets in Europe. It owns many well-recognized and trusted brands and stands above the rest with global market leadership in all key segments of the pork value chain, including packaged meats, fresh pork and hog production. The Group conducts its operations through Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co., Ltd., the largest animal protein company in Asia, and Smithfield Foods, the largest pork company in the U.S. For more information, visit www.wh-group.com [1]. *For media enquiries* Hill+Knowlton Strategies WH Group Sophie Liu Christine Wang +852 2894 6318 +852 2922 0770 wh-group@hkstrategies.com christine.wang@wh-group.com [2] Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=UBWVBIBDTV [3] Document title: WH Group will become a component of the Hang Seng Index 16/08/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=52f68e523368f2547368e7658cfadbaf&application_id=601925&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: mailto:luis.chein@wh-group.com 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=49e0588c0d38d316c469090c11302db3&application_id=601925&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

August 16, 2017 09:55 ET (13:55 GMT)