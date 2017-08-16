Combining the power of accurate shopping predictions and cross-device insight, advertisers can now target consumers with unparalleled precision

Skimlinks, the leading content-to-commerce platform, has announced a partnership with Tapad, the leading provider of unified, cross-screen marketing technology solutions. This partnership further bolsters Audiences by Skimlinks with data segments available across devices.

Audiences by Skimlinks is the largest source of directly observed, second-party shopping intent data available globally. This robust data enables Skimlinks to provide predictions on the shopping behaviors of 500 million consumers. With mobile commerce transactions expected to grow by 31% globally in 2017 this partnership enriches Skimlinks' offering, extending Skimlinks' data penetration into mobile by more than 50%.

As a result of this partnership, Tapad will now also offer segments from Audiences by Skimlinks to their clients: brands, advertisers and organisations wanting a holistic view of their customers across all networked devices. These clients can now leverage Skimlinks' comprehensive shopping intent taxonomy to improve the performance of their campaigns when using the Tapad Device GraphTM

"Mobile is quickly emerging as the top retail channel in the world, and there is a huge opportunity for advertisers and brands alike to capture the attention of their consumers and engage with them on any and all devices they are using," said Ed Thomas, Head of Audiences at Skimlinks. "By making our segments cross-device enabled through Tapad, we're able to expand the reach of our cookie-based Audiences by Skimlinks reach into mobile app by over 50%, empowering advertisers to reach all the people who matter most to the performance of their campaigns."

With access to billions of devices across Europe and North America alone through the Tapad Device GraphTM, Audiences by Skimlinks will offer a deeper understanding of consumers across all screens; Tapad's clients will now be able to tap into brand and product level shopping intent data from Skimlinks.

"Skimlinks has set the standard for creating audiences with true purchase intent," says Pierre Martensson, SVP and GM of Tapad's global data division. "With segments from Audiences by Skimlinks, we can enable advertisers to reach the right consumer, at the right time, on the right device. With the wealth of data in the market today, it is becoming more important than ever to hone in on the users that matter and we're excited to see how our technology increases their insights and scale across devices."

About Skimlinks

Skimlinks is the leading content-to-commerce platform globally, helping publishers monetize their editorial content, and marketers find people who want to buy their products.

Skimlinks' platform creates new revenue for publishers by: automating the affiliation of commerce-related content, and syndicating the resulting shopping-intent data to marketers and merchants to help them reach consumers interested in their products or brands. This data-as-a-service Audiences by Skimlinks is now the largest source of shopping-intent data available to marketers for use in the platform of their choice.

Skimlinks' mission is to help publishers be rewarded for the role content plays in driving sales, and to help merchants understand what is driving those sales.

Skimlinks is used on 1.5 million websites globally by companies such as Buzzfeed, Refinery29, Condé Nast, and AOL/HuffPost. With this network, and its connection to more than 24,000 merchants, Skimlinks sees the content-to-commerce journeys of about 1.6 billion people monthly.

Learn more at www.skimlinks.com.

About Tapad

Tapad Inc. is a marketing technology firm renowned for its breakthrough, unified, cross-device solutions, acquired by Telenor Group in 2016. With 91.2% data accuracy confirmed by Nielsen, the company offers the largest in-market opportunity for marketers and technologies to address the ever-evolving reality of media consumption on smartphones, tablets, home computers and smart TVs. Deployed by agency trading desks, publishers and numerous Fortune 500 brands, Tapad provides an accurate, unified approach to connecting with consumers across screens. In 2015, Tapad began aggressively licensing its identity management solution, the Tapad Device Graph™, and swiftly became the established gold-standard throughout the ad tech ecosystem. Tapad is based in New York and has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Frankfurt, London, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Singapore and Toronto. TechCrunch called the powerhouse Tapad team "a hell of a list of entrepreneurs who created some of the most valuable online advertising companies of the last decade." Among Tapad's numerous awards: TNCNet's Tech Culture 2016, EY Entrepreneur of The Year (East Coast) 2014, among Forbes' Most Promising Companies two year's running, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, Crain's Fast 50, Entrepreneur 360, Digiday Signal Award, iMedia ASPY Award, and a MarCom Gold Award.

To request more information about Tapad, please visit http://go.tapad.com/consultation.

