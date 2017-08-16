Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Expected to Reach US$ 902.3 Mn in 2025: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled "Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market for Unsaturated Polyester Resin, Hydrocarbon Resin, EPDM Elastomers, COC & COP, Poly DCPD, and Other Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 - 2025." According to the report, the global dicyclopentadiene market was valued at US$ 561.8 Mn in 2016 and is anticipated to reach US$ 902.3 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2025.

DCPD possesses functional properties such as heat and corrosion resistance, lightweight, and toughness. Poly-DCPD is an industrially important material formed via ring-opening metathesis polymerization from DCPD monomer feedstock. The subsequent polymer is broadly cross-linked when manufactured under specific manufacturing conditions. The polymer produced offers high impact resistance, high heat deflection temperature and good resistance to chemical corrosion. These properties make poly-DCPD lucrative for usage in the automotive industry. However, the augmented process cost for high purity DCPD in turn increases the product cost and the need for advanced processing. This is likely to hamper the DCPD market during the next few years.

Hydrocarbon resins are also known as tackifier resins. These chemical compounds are used in the manufacturing of pressure sensitive tapes & labels, modified wax, and non-woven products in several end-user industries. Hydrocarbon resins are used as adhesives to improve the surface stickiness of adhesives. The viscoelastic property of tackifier resins is the major factor driving its demand in various end-user industries in developed and developing regions. Unsaturated polyester resin application dominated the global dicyclopentadiene market and accounted for more than 40% volume share in 2016. Unsaturated polyester resins are employed in the manufacturing of an extensive range of products such as tanks, pipes, and sanitary ware. Furthermore, these resins are utilized in the manufacturing of automotive and marine components. This application is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2025.

In terms of value, Asia Pacific held major share in the global dicyclopentadiene market followed by North America in 2016. China was the key producer of unsaturated polyester resin in the world in 2016. Global DCPD market is expected to experience high number of capacity expansions in the near future. Strategic acquisition of regional and local manufacturers, expansion of existing production sites, exploring new regions and addition of sales and distribution channels are few of the major trends opted by the manufacturers in the market.

Some of the key players in the dicyclopentadiene market include Braskem, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Cymetech Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Fushun Yikesi New Material Co., Ltd., Kolon Industries, Inc., LyondellBasell, Maruzen Petrochemical, Shell Chemicals, Texmark Chemicals, Inc. and Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Co., Ltd.

The report segments the global dicyclopentadiene market into:

Dicyclopentadiene Market - By Application Unsaturated Polyester Resin Hydrocarbon Resins EPDM Elastomers COC & COP Poly-DCPD Others (Pesticides, Flame retardants, etc.)

Dicyclopentadiene Market - Regional Analysis North America U.S. Canada Europe France U.K. Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



