Global Advanced Baby Monitor Market 2017-2021 - Market to Grow at CAGR of 10.77%

The global advanced baby monitor market to grow at a CAGR of 10.77% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Advanced Baby Monitor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of advanced baby monitors of various players in the market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Product bundling to create product differentiation. Product bundling is a marketing strategy, where players offer one or more services or products together at a combined price. This is less than the sum of the individual prices. The strategy behind product bundling is to create product differentiation to enhance customer value. The audio, audio and video, and baby movement monitors available in the market offer only a particular set of functionalities. However, the key players in the market are focusing on providing holistic bundled solutions that combine audio, video, and movement functionalities.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Innovation in product feature and design. Various players in the market are focusing on innovation in product feature and design. They are focusing on product differentiation to break away from conventional under-the-mattress designs and capture a larger market share. Advanced baby monitors are movement monitors that form a relatively new product category in the baby monitor market, which includes a wide of range of audio and video monitors. However, rapid innovation and funding of new start-ups in the movement monitor category have led to the introduction of products with advanced functionalities such as heart activity, oxygen level, and temperature monitoring. Product differentiation provides tech-savvy consumers additional value.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Concern about safety of using advanced baby monitors. The concern among parents on the safety of using baby movement monitors is hindering the growth of the market. Although advanced baby monitors track the breathing and movements of the infants, the use of these devices also poses certain risks. For instance, most baby movement monitors employ wireless network connectivity for parental convenience.

Key vendors

Angelcare

Hisense

Mayborn Group

Snuza International

Other prominent vendors

iBabyGuard International

Jablotron

Mattel

MonDevices

Owlet Baby Care

Respisense

Rest Devices

Safetosleep

