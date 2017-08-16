

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Prices of nutrient rich avocados are once again surged due to short supply. The average retail price per fruit climbed to around $1.33, while it was available last year August for between 80 to 98 cents. A pack of 60 avocados usually sold in wholesale is now priced at $80.



Increased temperature and shortfall in production have resulted in short supply of the product and hence the higher price tag in local markets.



Production in California is expected to fall 46 percent to 215 million pounds from 401 million pounds last year. In the first week of August, the production in California was only 3.74 million pounds, against production of 10.7 million pounds in the same period last year.



More than 4000 farmers are there in California, engaged in avocado farming. Mexico is the major supplier for the high protein fruits to U.S. markets. Chile and Dominican Republic are also produce the favorite fruit rich in potassium and vitamins.



Earlier in February this year, Avocado price has touched $1.25 per fruit.



