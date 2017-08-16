SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- CloudGenix, Inc., the software-defined wide-area (SD-WAN) network leader, today announced it is partnering with RoundTower Technologies, LLC, a leading systems integrator that provides innovative solutions and services in the areas of data center infrastructure, converged platforms, cloud automation and orchestration, DevOps, and data analytics. This partnership will provide customers with the industry's only application-defined SD-WAN, delivering a CloudFirst solution and eliminating complex routing protocols and hardware routers. In addition, RoundTable Technologies will provide CloudGenix Instant-On (ION) product family to its extensive customer base in the Midwest and East Coast regions.

The traditional branch router market is contracting as companies move to modern applications, including SaaS- and cloud-based apps, which break under the weight of legacy infrastructure. Today, more than 20 million remote offices suffer from antiquated legacy routers and poor performance that stall innovation and day-to-day worker productivity. To modernize their infrastructure, enterprises are rapidly moving to SD-WANs. According to leading analysts, adoption of SD-WANs is expected to spike by a CAGR of 57 percent through 2020. CloudGenix is at the forefront of this transformation with partners like RoundTower Technologies.

"Our customers rely on RoundTower to manage their most critical applications, including Cloud and SaaS apps," said Rafael Velasquez, Practice Manager of Network and Collaboration at RoundTower Technologies. "By partnering with CloudGenix, we can now provide a much-needed, cost-effective solution that eliminates the need for routers and dramatically improves customer's user experience."

CloudGenix ION is designed to meet the needs of modern applications, including SaaS-and cloud-based apps such as Office365, AWS, Azure, Unified Communications and VoIP. Network managers can leverage CloudGenix AppFabric to set up business rules and app-SLAs instead of complex networking protocols and rules, simplifying network configurations by up to 90 percent. Customers can now manage their WAN using policies based on business intent for applications and sites encompassing performance, compliance and security. With CloudGenix ION, the network acts as a centralized database storing 100 percent of network and app flows, reducing fragmentation across devices, and providing access to actionable application and network insights.

"Our partnership with RoundTower Technologies will couple RoundTower's expertise in I/T architecture with our innovative SD-WAN solution to meet the demands of the modern business," said CloudGenix CEO Kumar Ramachandran. "Enterprises will truly be able to transform their network with a simplified, high-performance, and cost-effective networking model."

CloudGenix (www.cloudgenix.com) is the software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) leader, revolutionizing networking by transforming legacy WANs into a radically simplified, secure, application-defined fabric and virtualizing heterogeneous underlying transports into a unified hybrid WAN. Enabling application-specific, service-level agreements (SLAs), CloudGenix controls network application performance based upon application-performance SLAs and business priority. CloudGenix ION (Instant-On Network) radically simplifies how WANs are designed and managed, enabling customers to build "networks without networking," and achieve more than twice the performance at less than half the cost -- leading to a much faster time-to-value once deployed -- and extending data center-class security to the network edge. Founded in 2013 by a team that has previously delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations. The company is backed by Bain Capital Ventures, Charles River Ventures and the Mayfield Fund and has headquarters in San Jose, California.

RoundTower Technologies is a systems integrator that provides innovative solutions and services in the areas of data center infrastructure, converged platforms, cloud automation and orchestration, DevOps, and data analytics. RoundTower is helping enable its customers to drive positive business outcomes by becoming more agile and efficient through the use of technology. Find out more about how RoundTower can help organizations through their own business transformation by visiting www.roundtower.com.

