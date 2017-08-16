The "Europe Enterprise Content Management Market (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Enterprise Content Management Market in Europe is expected to register a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period (2017 2023).

Enterprise Content Management (or ECM) is solution that is designed address an organization's documents management needs. Data such as Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, PDFs and scanned images are managed efficiently and access is granted only to the right people when needed. The major reason to implement ECM solutions is to address business gaps, and promote business growth. Streamlining data significantly contributes in the empowerment of the workflow.

Various industry verticals are now readily implementing ECM solutions and services and the leading verticals are transportation and logistics, healthcare and life sciences, consumer goods and retail, manufacturing, and energy and utilities. These sectors use ECM solutions to automate and protect valuable data, which is contributing to the growth of the Enterprise Content Management market across the globe.

Companies Mentioned

Adobe Systems Inc.

Everteam

Fabasoft

Hyland Software, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Laserfiche

Microsoft Corporation

Open Text Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Xerox Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Europe Enterprise Content Management Market

5. Europe Enterprise Content Management Market by Business Function

6. Europe Enterprise Content Management Market by Organization Size

7. Europe Enterprise Content Management Market by Deployment Type

8. Europe Enterprise Content Management Market by Vertical

9. Europe Enterprise Content Management Market by Country

10. Competitive Study

11. Company Profiles

