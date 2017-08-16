Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal battery separator marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 10 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The increasing number of features in HEVs require larger batteries with high capacities to operate them. These larger batteries require more separators to support the battery capacity. An average automobile battery uses 1.5 square meters or 16 square feet of separator film to envelope or wrap all the lead plates. Therefore, the rise in the number of features in HEVs has led to considerable growth in the battery market, in turn driving the battery separator market.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global battery separator market is highly competitive with the presence of several domestic and international vendors. Numerous small and medium enterprises and large players competing for a higher market share characterize the market. The increased investments and the introduction of new technologies in the market are likely to intensify the competition among the market players. However, in several developing and underdeveloped countries, local or regional vendors dominate the market. Therefore, vendors are expanding their product portfolio and increasing their geographical presence to meet the demand and stay competitive in the global battery separator market.

Raghu Raj Singh, an industry expert at Technavio for research on embedded systems, says, "There are many vendors in the market that provide the raw material required to develop battery separator. This gives suppliers a low bargaining power because the battery separators are not dependent on a single supplier to provide the raw material on time. The delay from the suppliers can affect the profit margin of suppliers because the vendors of battery separator have the liberty to switch between suppliers based on price, thus reducing the bargaining power of suppliers. The threat of new players is high as the industry is not capital intensive. The entry of new players in the market is leading to intense competition."

Top five global battery separator market vendors

ASAHI KASEI

ASAHI KASEI is a diversified manufacturer that focuses on chemistry. The company's major business segments are material, homes, and healthcare. The material is subsegmented into chemicals, electronics, fibers, and textiles. Electronics consist of battery separators such as lithium-ion battery separator, magnetic sensors, and semiconductors. Homes is subsegmented into construction materials and homes. Healthcare is subsegmented into acute critical care, pharmaceutical, and medical care.

Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic

Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic manufactures and sells non-pressure and pressure pipeline systems, battery separators and films. The company is based in Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, the US, and other international markets. The product portfolio of the company consists of gas pipe, water supply pipe, pipe fitting, biaxially oriented polyamide film, and lithium-ion battery separator. The portfolio of lithium-ion battery separator consists of a different range of separators with different physical properties based on the demand of customers.

Celgard

Celgard manufactures and develops membrane separators having high performance. These separators are used in energy storage applications such as disposable lithium-ion batteries, rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, and specialty energy storage. Celgard focuses on four markets, which include Electrive drive vehicles (EDVs), ESS, consumer electronics, and specialty microporous membrane applications.

Daramic

Daramic manufactures and supplies lead-acid battery and battery separators. It is one of the major manufacturers of PE battery separators for lead-acid battery. The battery separators are used for automotive, deep cycle, motive power, and stationary/specialty applications.

Dreamweaver

Dreamweaver is operating in five markets, namely transportation, which includes EVs, electric and hybrid buses, electric and hybrid marine, and regenerative braking; light transport and industrial, which includes electric bikes, forklifts, and power tools; energy storage, which includes back up power, grid storage, and solar energy storage; portable electronics; and military and medical.

