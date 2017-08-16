LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/16/17 -- Unitas Global, a leading enterprise hybrid cloud solution provider, announces today that it has been named to Inc. Magazine's 36th Annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America. The Inc. 5000 ranks private companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period and recognizes business achievement.

"At Unitas Global, we are dedicated to meeting global enterprises' needs for the highest quality cloud services," explains Patrick Shutt, CEO, Unitas Global. "As a result of this commitment, our company has been on a strong year-over-year growth trajectory as we address the challenges faced by enterprises migrating to the cloud. We are honored to be included on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in America and look forward to continued rapid growth in the future."

Achieving revenue growth of 186 percent CAGR over the last four years, Unitas Global provides clients with custom, highly secure, fully managed cloud-based IT environments that are simple to consume. By transferring daily infrastructure operations to Unitas Global, clients can focus internal IT resources on their business-centric initiatives.

"It is an honor to be a part of the Inc. 5000 list," adds Grant Kirkwood, Co-Founder and CTO, Unitas Global. "Our success is due our team's ability to utilize leading cloud technologies to enable enterprises in achieving digital transformation. We are excited to keep the positive momentum as we continue in our mission to transform the consumption of IT for our clients."

For more information about Unitas Global, visit www.unitasglobal.com

About Unitas Global

Unitas Global is a leading provider of enterprise hybrid cloud solutions. The Unitas Enterprise Hybrid Cloud solution provides clients with custom, highly secure, and dedicated cloud-based IT environments that are easy-to-consume, fully managed, and backed by an end-to-end SLA, guaranteeing application uptime. By offloading day-to-day infrastructure operations to Unitas Global, our clients are able to refocus and optimize their internal IT resources toward their business-centric initiatives. Unitas is headquartered in Los Angeles, with clients and locations spanning the globe. For more information, please visit www.unitasglobal.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3163184



Media Contact

iMiller Public Relations for Unitas Global

+1.866.307.2510

unitas@imillerpr.com



