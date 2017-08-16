

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Daniel Craig will reprise his role as James Bond for one last time.



The suspense over who will play the lead role of the 25th official James Bond film was broken by Craig himself Tuesday in an American television chat show.



At the end of the Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Craig was asked whether he will play the secret agent again.



Craig replied in the affirmative, before standing up to shake his hand with the host.



'I just want to go out on a high note. I can't wait,' he told Colbert.



The 49-year-old star made it clear that it will be his last outing as Bond.



The news received mixed response. While many fans are excited about Craig's return as Bond, some people said they prefer to see a new face as the decades-old character.



James Bond will return to US cinemas on November 8, 2019, with a traditional earlier release in the UK and the rest of the world.



The producers of the 25th official James Bond film have not announced whether Daniel Craig will return to play in the untitled movie, but The New York Times reported last month that his return to the role for the fifth time is a 'done deal'.



Craig had signed to act in Bond films through to Bond 25, but in October last year, he expressed a strong desire to move on from the role. He later said that he would consider returning.



The British actor began donning the suit of the most famous spy in cinema in 2006 with 'Casino Royale.' Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre are his other Bond movies.



Pierce Brosnan played Bond four times before the role went to Craig.



Eon Productions and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer said the film will be written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who have teamed up on the screenplays for the last six Bond installments.



The film will be produced by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, who have co-produced the last eight Bond films.



