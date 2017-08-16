At the request of Savo-Solar Oyj, Savo-Solar Oyj equity rights will be traded on First North as from August 18, 2017.



Security name: Savo-Solar Oyj TO2 ---------------------------------- Short name: SAVOS TO2 ---------------------------------- ISIN code: FI4000266689 ---------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 142416 ----------------------------------



Terms: The share subscription price is determined by the volume weighted average price of the company's share on First North Finland between 2 November 2017 and 16 November 2017, with an applied discount of 25 per cent. The subscription price, however, is at least EUR 0.06 and at most EUR 0.09 per share. The Swedish krona-denominated subscription price will be determined using the EURSEK forward rate on 16 November 2017. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Savo-Solar Oyj. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr November 20, 2017 - December 1, 2017 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last November 27, 2017 tradi ng day: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Augment Partners AB. For further information, please call Augment Partners AB on +46 73 1545 232.