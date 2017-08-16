According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global cancer gene therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The rising prevalence rate of cancer has been a huge challenge for the global economies as the disease leads to high rate of mortality and economic losses. The current treatment options available come with many drawbacks such as severe side effects and relapse of cancer. These factors have led to high investment in the R&D for development of various novel therapies with cancer gene therapy being one of the major ones of them. The therapy mainly uses three types of treatment options namely oncolytic virotherapy, gene transfer therapy, and gene-induced immunotherapy.

Technavio's healthcare and life sciencesresearch analysts categorize the global cancer gene therapy market into the following segments by therapy. They are:

Oncolytic virotherapy

Gene transfer

Gene-induced immunotherapy

Oncolytic virotherapy

Oncolytic virotherapy is one of the fastest growing treatment modality. In this therapy, the anti-cancer cells specifically destroy the cancer cells without causing harm to the normal cells. Each virus has a specific cellular tropism that determines which tissue will be preferentially infected by the virus and thus will further lead to the disease.

According to Sapna Jha, a lead oncology research analyst from Technavio, "The oncolytic virotherapy has shown encouraging results in the pre-clinical studies. The novel treatment option holds great opportunity to make a significant effect on quality and length of the life of the individual. Adenovirus is the most commonly used virus in oncolytic virotherapy."

Gene transfer

Gene transfer or gene insertion is one of the most exciting and emerging cancer treatment methods. The therapy is expected to be the fastest growing type of therapy in the cancer gene therapy market. This is a radical new treatment method that involves the introduction of a new gene into the cancer cell or the surrounding tissues.

"Genes with different functions have been proposed for this therapy; some of them include antiangiogenesis genes, cellular stasis genes, and suicide genes. Many different viral vectors are used to deliver these genes, Adenovirus being most common of them. Other than viral vectors, certain non-viral methods are also studied in the various clinical trial, which includes oligodendromer DNA coatings and naked DNA transfer," adds Sapna.

Gene-induced immunotherapy

Immunotherapy works on the concept of boosting the immune system of the individual to target and destroy cancer cells. However, traditional immunotherapy has shown limited success rate in the field. Various gene therapy techniques are being used to overcome this limitation.

The next-generation gene-induced immunotherapy vaccines are already in clinical trial. Gene-induced immunotherapy is a type of gene therapy where genetically engineered genes are used to generate an immune response against cancer. Growing knowledge and understanding of mechanisms regulating the initiation and maintenance of cytotoxic immune response has led to the designing of several genetic immunization strategies.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Adaptimmune

Bluebird bio

Celgene

Shanghai Sunway Biotech

Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech

SynerGene Therapeutics

