Technavio analysts forecast the global digital recorder marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global digital recorder marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based onapplication (professional application and personal application) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The revenue of the global digital recorder market is increasing. This is mainly attributed to the high prices of professional voice and video recorders. Other reasons for the increasing market revenue are their increasing adoption in the media and entertainment industry, tourism industry, and by the general population for uploading and sharing videos and voice recordings on the social media platforms. Many professional videographers post their interests online to advertise their work as part of marketing their products. This is increasing the demand for professional and high-quality video recorders.

Technavio media and entertainment research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global digital recorder market:

High growth of entertainment industry

Long-term recording ability

Long battery life

High growth of entertainment industry

The entertainment industry has a huge dependency on shooting and recording devices like digital cameras, digital video recorders, digital voice recorders, and camera cables. The entertainment industry is growing across nations. India, the US, and Nigeria produce the largest number of films.

Ujjwal Doshi, a lead consumer electronics research analyst at Technavio, says, "The rapid growth of the film industry drives the growth of the entertainment industry. Digital recorders are highly used to record concerts. The increased revenue is attributed to the increasing demand for the entertainment industry. Moreover, the rising number of concerts and their increasing number of audiences are also propelling the growth of the entertainment industry. The high growth of the entertainment industry drives the use of various film shooting equipment, such as digital recorders, for easy and high-quality recording. The increasing growth of the global entertainment industry drives the adoption of digital recorders."

Long-term recording ability

The use of professional dictation recorders and video recorders offers numerous benefits over smartphones. For instance, an iPhone runs out of storage at least once a month, whereas professional recorders offer removable storage which can be changed like a tape. A 32 GB SD card holds up to 350 hours of high-quality video storage. These video recorders also show the available storage space remaining and the battery life information on its display screen.

"Smartphones continuously store the recordings, deleting the apps in the background that use the operating system. This leads to a continuous change in the memory available for recording. Hence, it becomes difficult for smartphones to judge the recording time left on the phone. Moreover, the recording is paused or broken in the case of incoming calls. Therefore, to record long events, digital recorders are preferred over smartphones for professional recording purposes," adds Ujjwal.

Long battery life

Smartphones often tend to lose on battery life because of the connections to Wi-Fi and calls. A smartphone lasts for only about eight hours of continuous recording on a full charge. Professional digital recorders use lithium ion rechargeable batteries that save energy while offering long-duration recordings. Therefore, a digital voice recorder can record for 50 hours continuously.

Most digital recorders automatically adjust the power consumption while being used, which greatly helps in minimizing the energy use. Recording of an important event cannot be stopped due to a discharged battery of a smartphone. Many professionals, such as lawyers, consider recording to be a daily activity where the professionals are dedicated to the creation of document and use of multiple recordings. Any delay in the document being delivered to a client would cost a case to the lawyers.

