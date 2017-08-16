

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets extended their recovery to a third straight session Wednesday, following the sharp drop during the prior trading week. After getting off to a positive start, the markets settled into a sideways trend for the bulk of Wednesday's session.



Investors were encouraged by some solid economic data, with an increase in Eurozone GDP growth and a drop in the UK unemployment rate. Traders are also looking forward to the release of the minutes from the most recent meeting of the Federal Reserve later today.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.70 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.66 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.65 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.71 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.71 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.67 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.28 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche EuroShop slid 0.39 percent. The company reaffirmed its guidance for financial year 2017 after reporting a 4.1 percent increase in EBIT earnings for the first half.



In London, BHP Billiton advanced 1.94 percent after hedge fund Elliott Management increased its stake in the mining giant to 5 percent.



Builder Balfour Beatty soared 6.36 percent after posting turnaround results for the six months to June 30.



Airline easyjet climbed 0.30 percent and rival Lufthansa rose 0.73 percent in Frankfurt after Air Berlin filed for insolvency.



Car insurer Admiral sank 5.74 percent after posting muted growth in first-half profits.



Paints and chemicals maker AkzoNobel increased 0.85 percent in Amsterdam after it reached an agreement with affiliates of Elliott Advisors over a €27bn takeover bid from U.S. rival PPG Industries.



Brewer Carlsberg fell 2.67 percent in Copenhagen after keeping its annual profit guidance unchanged.



The euro area economy expanded as initially estimated in the second quarter with better contribution from individual economies.



Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter, slightly faster than the 0.5 percent increase seen in the first three months of the year, the latest flash estimate from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



The UK unemployment rate declined further in the second quarter to the lowest level in 42 years and earnings growth exceeded expectations, but continued to lag behind inflation, squeezing consumers' disposable income.



The ILO unemployment rate fell to 4.4 percent in the second quarter from 4.9 percent a year ago, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday. This was the lowest since 1975. Economists had forecast a rate of 4.5 percent, the same as seen in the three months to May.



Average earnings including bonuses increased 2.1 percent annually in the second quarter, faster than the expected 1.8 percent. Nonetheless, this was weaker than current inflation of 2.6 percent.



A report issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce said housing starts fell 4.8 percent from the previous month, dropping to an annual rate of 1.155 million units in July. This was down from the revised June estimate of 1.213 million units.



Economists had expected housing starts to edge up to a rate of 1.225 million from the 1.215 million originally reported for the previous month.



The Commerce Department said building permits also fell during the month. The figure dropped by 4.1 percent compared to the previous month, slipping to a rate of 1.223 million units in July. June's figure was revised to a pace of 1.275 million units.



Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected to come in at a pace of about 1.25 million units.



