Edam Funding One Limited Publishes Interim Financial Statements

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Edam Funding One Limited publishes its Interim Financial Statements as at 30 June 2017 together with its Interim Management's Statement of Responsibility for Financial Reporting.

The information is available at http://www.edamfundingonelimited.ky

For further information please contact:

Name: EDAM Funding One Limited

Address: c/o MaplesFS Limited, PO Box 1093

Postal code: KY1-1102

City: George Town

Country: Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Phone number: +345-945-7099

Fax number: +345-945-7100

E-mail: cayman@maplesfs.com

