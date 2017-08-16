sprite-preloader
16.08.2017
Edam Funding One Limited Publishes Interim Financial Statements

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Edam Funding One Limited publishes its Interim Financial Statements as at 30 June 2017 together with its Interim Management's Statement of Responsibility for Financial Reporting.

The information is available at http://www.edamfundingonelimited.ky

For further information please contact:
Name: EDAM Funding One Limited
Address: c/o MaplesFS Limited, PO Box 1093
Postal code: KY1-1102
City: George Town
Country: Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
Phone number: +345-945-7099
Fax number: +345-945-7100
E-mail: cayman@maplesfs.com


