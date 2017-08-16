(IOLs) Intraocular Lens Market Analysis Industry Manufacturers, Application, Future Trends and Forecasts to 2022 in New Research Report at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Intraocular Lens (IOLs) market report outlines the evolution of Intraocular Lens (IOLs) market by type and applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market to 2022.Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Industry report analyses the current market trends, drivers and inhibitors impacting the Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market.



This report studies the Intraocular Lens (IOLs) market. Intraocular lens (IOL) is a lens implanted in the eye used to treat cataracts or myopia. The most common type of IOL is the pseudophakic IOL. These are implanted during cataract surgery, after the cloudy crystalline lens (otherwise known as a cataract) has been removed. The pseudophakic IOL replaces the original crystalline lens, and provides the light focusing function originally undertaken by the crystalline lens. The second type of IOL, more commonly known as a phakic intraocular lens (PIOL), is a lens which is placed over the existing natural lens, and is used in refractive surgery to change the eye's optical power as a treatment for myopia, or nearsightedness. IOLs usually consist of a small plastic lens with plastic side struts, called haptics, to hold the lens in place within the capsular bag inside the eye. IOLs were conventionally made of an inflexible material (PMMA), although this has largely been superseded by the use of flexible materials. Most IOLs fitted today are fixed monofocal lenses matched to distance vision. However, other types are available, such as multifocal IOLs which provide the patient with multiple-focused vision at far and reading distance, and adaptive IOLs which provide the patient with limited visual accommodation.

The report displays the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales; revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017. This report focuses on the Intraocular Lens (IOLs) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers - ALCON, AMO (Abbott), Bausch + Lom, HOYA, CARL Zeiss, Ophtec, Rayner, STAAR, Lenstec, HumanOptics, Biotech Visioncare, Omni Lens Pvt Ltd, Aurolab, SAV-IOL, Eagle Optics, SIFI Medtech and Physiol.

Market Segment by Type, covers: Non-Foldable Lenses and Foldable Intraocular Lens Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into Hydrophilic and Hydrophobic.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Intraocular Lens (IOLs) market.

Chapter 1, Describe Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, Analyse the top manufacturers of Intraocular Lens (IOLs), with sales, revenue, and price of Intraocular Lens (IOLs), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 4, Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Intraocular Lens (IOLs), for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8, analysed the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions; Chapter 9 and 10, Shows the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

In Chapter 11, Intraocular Lens (IOLs) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022; Chapter 12 and 13, Described Intraocular Lens (IOLs) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

