Global Assistive Technology Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2021: Logistical Challenges for Rural Markets is a Key Challenge

The global assistive technology market to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Assistive Technology Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is automation of manually operated products. Clinical mobility products such as wheelchairs are used in the healthcare facilities to facilitate the mobility services to the patients. The wheelchairs are manually operated with the assistance of another person for moving a person from one place to another. Similarly, in the operation theaters and patient wards, the wheeled stretchers are used to move patients from one ward to another.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increased number of lifestyle diseases. Lifestyle diseases, as defined by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are diseases caused by unhealthy habits such as excessive consumption of alcohol, smoking, and lack of exercise. These diseases can include strokes, heart attacks, obesity, diabetes, hyper tension, and liver cirrhosis. These diseases are the leading cause for the increasing number of patients in healthcare facilities and for home-based treatment services. During the different phases of these diseases, the patient is unable to move physically to the point of treatment and needs mobility products to avail the services.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is logistical challenges for rural markets. Assistive technology products are highly necessary and used by the patients for clinical and home-based healthcare services. However, the availability of the required products to all the customers is not easy for the suppliers and manufacturers. To supply these products to remote or rural areas, the manufacturers must incur a high logistics cost, warehousing cost, and labor cost. To avoid these extra costs, the manufacturers and suppliers do not supply these products to remote areas and lose a few customers, leading to reduced revenue.



Key vendors

GF Health Products

Invacare

MED-EL

Medical Depot (Drive Medical)

Sonova

Sunrise Medical

William Demant Holding A/S

Other prominent vendors

Beltone

Enabling Technologies

Hoveround

Karma Mobility

Magic Mobility

Others



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Overview On Disability



Part 06: Market Landscape



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Device



Part 08: Geographical Segmentation



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



