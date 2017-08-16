sprite-preloader
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, August 16

16 August 2017

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that, today it purchased 15,500 of its 1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 4113.323p. The highest price paid per share was 4127.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 4099.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0168% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Rightmove has purchased to date 37,655,939 of its own shares since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 92,066,829. Rightmove holds 2,182,640 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Gemma Cornish 01908 712018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
90411508:12:30
93411608:15:59
8411608:18:33
82411408:18:33
9412208:20:44
83412208:20:44
90412708:24:03
7412708:24:03
92412408:24:03
2412408:24:03
87412108:27:48
6412108:27:48
96411708:31:12
90411708:31:12
8411708:31:12
20411608:35:58
84411608:35:58
93411408:36:01
97411108:39:58
62410808:44:02
33410808:44:02
43411208:46:16
22411208:46:16
29411208:46:16
91411208:47:26
83411208:52:19
7411208:52:19
94411108:52:43
26411008:57:47
11411008:57:47
57411008:57:47
93410909:00:04
11411109:03:06
100411109:03:06
90411009:08:36
26411009:08:36
45411009:08:47
71411009:08:47
104411209:11:21
60411009:11:29
31411009:11:29
60411109:17:13
37411109:17:13
95411309:20:42
93411109:20:42
114411109:25:04
103411109:28:35
104411009:30:01
90411209:36:17
35411209:36:17
26411009:36:17
62411009:36:17
3411009:36:17
99411009:41:15
90411109:45:27
11411109:45:27
65411009:47:35
29411009:47:35
105410909:50:52
95411409:53:20
75411409:55:09
19411409:55:09
38411410:00:04
52411410:00:04
91411210:02:07
90411210:08:22
18411210:08:22
95411110:11:36
95411110:11:36
76411310:17:29
15411310:17:29
83411210:19:14
11411210:19:14
83411410:25:25
33411410:25:25
99411310:32:44
92411210:34:18
54411410:40:05
23411310:41:18
69411310:41:18
4411210:45:45
98411210:49:05
92411110:50:08
92411210:55:22
90411811:00:59
5411811:00:59
59411711:04:39
31411711:04:39
61411811:04:39
31411711:04:40
94411811:11:37
90412111:16:01
90411911:18:00
105412011:23:10
66411911:26:02
25411911:26:02
52412011:30:30
105411911:37:15
94412011:42:14
15412011:49:01
81412011:49:01
92412011:52:30
13412011:55:59
59412011:55:59
1412011:55:59
56412312:02:06
96412012:05:17
90412112:10:06
93411912:10:22
101411912:15:00
53411912:19:27
48411912:19:27
4411912:19:27
100411912:23:35
53411812:29:32
41411812:29:32
90411812:29:32
10411712:32:50
8411712:32:50
93411612:37:10
90411512:41:38
7411512:41:38
96411412:42:17
14411512:47:35
84411512:47:35
8411812:48:42
91411812:48:42
104411812:53:10
104411712:56:45
40411613:01:00
53411613:01:00
90411613:05:06
13411613:05:06
93411413:05:12
96411513:09:04
90411813:15:55
7411813:15:55
91411813:16:15
105411613:22:53
90412013:28:56
3411813:28:56
92411613:29:49
94411513:34:28
92411613:37:55
15411613:40:10
90412013:43:36
8412013:43:36
90411813:44:10
101411813:47:39
99411713:50:12
101411313:56:23
46411313:57:52
50411313:57:52
95411114:02:27
106411214:06:53
28411114:10:11
65411114:10:11
91411014:10:47
44411114:15:41
47411114:15:41
22411114:16:45
69411114:16:45
99410814:19:47
87410714:23:37
14410714:23:37
96410614:28:11
114410314:28:49
109410314:32:32
101410214:33:37
57410314:35:56
39410314:35:56
107410414:38:35
60410214:41:16
48410214:41:16
100409914:43:25
38410314:48:30
10410314:48:30
49410314:48:30
1410214:49:01
92410214:49:01
91410214:51:18
90410214:55:06
13410214:55:06
50410114:55:48
48410114:55:48
107410114:57:30
28410315:01:42
5410215:01:55
98410215:01:55
70410215:05:00
97410715:06:20
99410715:09:11
87410915:11:48
23410915:11:48
90411015:14:54
25411015:14:54
98410815:15:24
90411115:19:51
13411115:19:51
98411115:22:47
28411115:25:43
43411115:25:43
38411115:25:43
100411415:28:28
92411315:29:25
91411315:30:34
28411415:35:04
72411415:35:04
25411315:35:35
75411315:35:35
90411615:39:28
16411615:39:28
6411415:39:39
70411415:39:39
28411415:39:39
90411715:43:41
8411715:43:41
93411915:46:30
92411815:46:33
96411715:47:41
101411615:51:05
90411715:53:46
25411715:53:46
94411615:55:32
95411615:55:32
109411615:57:35
82411616:00:22
28411616:00:22
104411516:00:34
111411516:03:32
79411416:05:41
28411416:05:41
34411416:05:41
78411416:07:32
15411416:07:32
116411416:07:32
14411616:11:33
51411616:11:33
4411616:11:33
15411616:11:33
7411616:11:33
92411716:13:35
90411916:14:44
7411916:14:44
28411916:14:44
81412016:14:45
52412016:14:45

