Technavio's latest report on the global ENT microscopes marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global ENT microscopes market is growing at a steady pace. The market is well evolved in developed countries. However, it has significant opportunities for growth in emerging countries. Vendors are focusing on the development of innovative products as well as software and applications. Additionally, the rising demand for minimally invasive ENT surgical procedures, growing number of specialty hospitals, and consolidation of hospitals are some of the factors that accelerate the growth of the global ENT microscopes market. Owing to the rising older population, the prevalence of ENT disorders is increasing, resulting in the increased adoption of ENT devices, which ultimately boosts the sales of ENT microscopes.

The top three emerging trends driving the global ENT microscopes market according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences research analysts are:

Technological advances

Increasing adoption accustomed by cosmetic advancements

Increasing efforts from government bodies

Technological advances

"ENT microscopes have turned out to be considerably more technologically advanced than ever before. Advances in radiologic imaging have expanded the professional's diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities in ENT surgery, mainly in two particular areas, namely, in-office CT scanning or point-of-care CT, and intraoperative CT scanning," says Neha Noopur, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices.

POC-CT is surprisingly valuable in the diagnosis of patients with historical symptoms suggestive of paranasal sinus inflammation. Earlier, patients with similar symptoms were diagnosed as sinusitis, while in many cases, the process imitates allergies, viral upper respiratory infection, or non-otolaryngologic conditions such as tension, migraine, headache, and temporomandibular joint dysfunction. Broad spectrum antibiotics treated all the patients. The availability and speed of POC-CT permit sinusitis to be confirmed or ruled out before the beginning of such therapy.

Increasing adoption accustomed by cosmetic advancements

"Initially, hearing aids were too bulky, which makes patients more reluctant to opt for these devices. But, nowadays, they are almost invisible, as they sit suitably inside the ear canal, providing normal sound quality and convenience to use. They have the ability to adjust in accordance with a wide range of soundscapes. For instance, the smallest hearing device available in the market is not much bigger than a coffee bean," adds Neha.

In aesthetics and cosmetics of ENT, nose rebuilding is another procedure, which has been accepted by the people. Rebuilding the nasal skeleton by using grafts from the nasal septum and other desirable body parts have already been familiarized. But, the most recent development in microsurgery techniques, tissue expansion, and prefabricated flaps have increased the treatment options for a plastic surgeon, dealing with a complex nasal defect.

Increasing efforts from government bodies

The awareness activities about early screening for hearing loss and the treatment through hearing devices are being implemented by different government associations like hearing services offices and other health organizations related to government, in both developed as well as developing countries.

Actions or efforts taken by the governments to avoid and treat hearing incapability, by providing grants and funding, are further driving the market growth. For instance, the Statewide Infant Screening Hearing program in New South Wales, Australia, screens the newly conceived babies for any permanent hearing risk.

