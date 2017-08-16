Global Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 2.1% by 2021: Driven by the Increasing Adoption of NOACs

DUBLIN, August 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 2.11% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is TBI, a value-addition in AIS research. AIS is a complex cardiac disorder which requires integration of various heterogeneous features originating from genotypic, phenotypic, and environmental sources. Modern approaches that can integrate and analyze these heterogeneous features are being developed to enhance the clinical guidelines for treating and preventing AIS and are called 'translational bioinformatics (TBI).



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing adoption of NOACs. The increasing adoption of NOACs among physicians is expected to drive the market growth. NOACs, such as dabigatran, rivaroxaban, and apixaban exert their pharmacological effects by either directly targeting thrombin or by inhibiting factor Xa, thereby preventing the formation of thrombus. They provide rapid onset of action and do not require regular coagulation monitoring. They also have better safety and efficacy profiles when compared with conventional therapies such as warfarin, which is associated with high risk of causing intracranial bleeding.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is unmet needs for anticoagulant reversal agents. Though anticoagulants play an important role in treating AIS, they are sometimes associated with side effects such as excessive bleeding. The side effects can be reversed using reversal agents, which are referred to as antidotes for anticoagulants. The antidotes available in the market include vitamin K, protamine, and prothrombin complex concentrates, which reverse the action of warfarin and heparin. Though NOACs show better safety and efficacy profiles, the acceptability of these drugs is low due to the unavailability of antidotes in the market.



Key vendors

Bayer

Boehringer Ingelheim

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Sanofi

Other prominent vendors

Biogen

Daiichi Sankyo

Pfizer

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Acute Ischemic Stroke (Ais): An Overview



Part 06: Market Landscape



Part 07: Pipeline Landscape



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Drug-Class



Part 09: Geographical Segmentation



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



