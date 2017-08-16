The "MiFID Compliance and Reporting" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

In 2007 the European Union first attempt to regulate the financial market saw the introduction of MiFID I the effect of which was a harmonised transaction reporting regime across Europe. In MiFID II, the European Commission takes the current objective of transaction reporting - the detection and investigation of potential market abuse and expands it into supporting market integrity. MiFID II requires major implementation changes and a reassessment of existing business models. The original MiFID led to a major shift in the cash equity markets, and the MiFID II impact will be even more pronounced, to cover the way almost all OTC products are priced, traded and reported.

The original MiFID Transaction Reporting provides a platform for European Market participants to gain an appreciation of changes introduced by MiFID II and get ahead of the forthcoming MiFIR Transaction Reporting through developing a reporting model to suit their business.

This intensive one-day course conducted by a City expert provides a deep dive look at MiFID and the key areas of changes and considerations for firms as a result of MiFIR and MiFID II. Participants will be equipped to understand Market Structures, Investor Protection, Conduct of Business, Transaction Reporting, Systems Controls and Business Principles, Product Changes and Exchanges implemented under: MiFID, MiFID II/MiFIR.

There will be a test performed at the end of the course to check participants' knowledge.

Main Topics Covered During This Training

Organisational requirements conduct of business

Best execution requirements and practices

Market data and market structure

Authorisation requirements, limitations, trading obligations, reporting requirements

Transparency requirements

Transaction reporting requirements background and scope

Reporting obligations and due diligence

Treatment of derivatives

Treatment of different trading scenarios

Risk reporting systems and controls over transaction reporting

Reporting challenges

Case studies and exercises

What You Will You Learn

By the end of this training you will learn about:

The scope and content of MiFID MiFID II MiFIR

Who is affected and how

Impact of regulation on the Conduct of Business

Transaction reporting requirements

Reportable firms, instruments and transactions

Management and systems controls governance

Data aggregation and management

Reporting challenges and how to overcome them

The course is aimed at the following professionals from asset and fund management, banking, consulting, exchanges and other businesses involved in MiFID:

Compliance Managers

Risk Managers

Operations

Business Analysts

Project Managers

Transaction Reporting Professionals

Back Office

