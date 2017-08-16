Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment marketreport. This research report also lists 10 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global HPP equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 17% through 2021. The market has been witnessing growth due to the increase in the number of health-conscious consumers who prefer organic and natural packaged convenience food. The market growth can also be attributed to the growing consumer preference for high-quality food products such as clean label products that are free from additives and preservatives.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global HPP equipment market consists of very few well-established players. The market is a fairly concentrated market due to the less number of major players. The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify owing to technological innovations and strategic alliances between players.

"Competition among the players is based on factors such as price, capacity, features, and number of installed base. Price is a major factor for competition as HPP equipment are priced high. The high capital cost and operational costs are major barriers to the entry of new players in the market," says Manu Gupta, a lead food service research analyst from Technavio

Top five HPP equipment market vendors

Avure Technologies

Avure Technologies is one of the leading manufacturers of HPP equipment. It provides various facilities such as HPP systems and HPP tolling centers. It also has partnerships with major food brands. Avure HPP has various applications such as in processing salsas, guacamole, ready-to-eat foods, meat, vegetables, juices, seafood, and salad dressing.

Bao Tou KeFA High Pressure Technology

Bao Tou KeFA High Pressure Technology is a leading HPP equipment manufacturer in China. It produces high-capacity machines that can be used for processing fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, pickled foods, sauces, seafood, and others.

Hiperbaric

Hiperbaric is the leading manufacturer of HPP equipment for the food industry. It has operations in various parts of the world such as North America, Central America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. Its HPP equipment can be used for processing various products such as seafood, juices and other beverages, dairy products, meat, and ready-to-eat food products.

Kobe Steel

Kobe Steel is a Japanese company, and it is one of the leading steelmakers in Japan. It has various business segments such as high-pressure equipment, power supply, construction machinery, and real estate. It has over 60 affiliated companies and over 210 subsidiaries worldwide.

MULTIVAC

MULTIVAC is a German company that provides packaging solutions for food, chemical, and pharmaceutical products. It has 75 subsidiaries and is represented in all continents across the world. It provides standalone HPP equipment for the food industry and also has HPP systems that work in tandem operations.

