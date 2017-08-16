Textmunication Holdings Inc.: Textmunication Holdings, Inc. Delivers Q2 Report with 298% Revenue Increase

Company Also Executes on New Software Platform and Note Settlements

PLEASANT HILL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2017 / Textmunication Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: TXHD), a cloud-based mobile SMS marketing platform provider, filed its 2017 2nd Quarter report on August 16, 2017. Textmunication reported a 298% revenue increase from $103,449 in Q2 2016 to $307,788 in Q2 2017.

The 298% revenue increase in this report was preceded by a 259% increase in the Q1 2017 filing. Textmunication has executed on its 2017 blueprint by increasing revenues, building technology infrastructure, and reducing toxic convertible notes.

In addition to growing revenues and settling notes, Textmunication is in the process of building its robust GEN3 SMS software platform. The company has used its resources, both financially and through the hiring of top-talent, building-out software and hardware infrastructure capable of growing with the fast-moving SMS sector. Textmunication's GEN3 platform was built for growth and speed. The new state-of-the-art platform can send more than 1B texts per month. This is a transformational shift for Textmunication as it builds for future expansion and new revenue opportunities.

SMS marketing has reached a level never seen before. According to a recent Mobile Marketing Watch article, industry analysts are reporting SMS is set to grow from $55.49 billion this year to $71.60 billion by 2021. The same article states the average smartphone user in the U.S. is downloading "zero" apps per month. Businesses of all sizes are looking to new forms of targeted advertising allowing consumers to opt-in and receive promotions, mobile coupons and notifications. Mobile apps are embedded on cell phones and often not used, while SMS communication alerts are read 97% of the time - typically within 3 minutes.

"Our focus has been building a new robust software platform capable of growing without limitations on platform capacity or speed," stated Textmunication CEO, Wais Asefi. "We are confident we've built a scalable platform rivaling any platform in the mobile marketing sector. Our new platform will be valued with the industry giants since it's capable of sending more texts than any platform we are aware of in the SMS sector."

SMS Software Platform

The GEN3 software platform has the capacity, speed and functionality to compete with the top SMS companies in a multi-billion market. Phase one migration of clients began in late June. Full migration is expected by early Q4. The new platform also provides API integration for clients wanting seamless sharing of data maximizing campaign results and efficiency. Textmunication's new White Label program will benefit with GEN3 by offering existing and new clients access to an "out-of-the-box" solution with speed to market and low start-up costs.

Textmunication offers White Label solutions and Direct API partnerships. Textmunication can now compete against industry giants such as Twilio for direct API opportunities. Textmunication has partnerships with the six largest Health Club Management Software firms. SalonTouch Studio, the number one recommended salon management software in the tanning industry, is also a valued partner for its thousands of clients. Several new white Label and Direct API partners are pending. Announcements will be made once each deal is finalized. Textmunication will also license its technology to strategic clients - including a large opportunity expected to close later this year in the Human Capital Management sector.

Note Settlements

Since late May, financial settlements were finalized with four major noteholders - comprising most of Textmunication's past due debt. All litigation has been resolved except for one outstanding case.

The company settled for fixed shares and leak-out provisions as part of the recent note settlements. The agreements provide the exact number of shares to be converted versus having conversions discounted to the market. The settlements were a major milestone providing financial clarity and balance sheet clean-up.

Aspire Consulting Group Executing Its Strategic Plan

Textmunication's sister-company, Aspire Consulting Group LLC ("Aspire"), is gaining traction on its government contracting operation in Washington, D.C. Aspire was placed on a strategic team for Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) SPARC contract in March. The Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned (SDVOSB) task orders for SPARQ are coming out later this fall. This is a long-term contract supporting new federal healthcare initiatives. Aspire has established partnerships with several well-known System Integrators (SI) allowing for leverage and scalability in government contracting opportunities. Aspire now has teaming agreements with firms totaling more than $70B in combined annual revenue - including many of the leading IT Services firms in the D.C. market.

Aspire is well positioned with six active proposals awaiting award notification. Each contract offers significant revenue opportunities and long-term growth on some of the nation's most mission-critical programs. Revenue projections will be announced following each award. Textmunication has a 49% ownership stake in Aspire.

Aspire Consulting Group LLC: www.aspire.consulting

