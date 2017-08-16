biotechstocks.com: Are These 3 Stocks Going Higher?

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2017 / Stocks opened higher on Wednesday ahead of the pending Federal Reserve minutes. Later today around 2PM the Fed will meet, which will give investors some insight on what the future holds for interest rate hikes before the end of the year. In the July 25-26 meeting, policy makers unanimously determined to keep rates unchanged. This was in addition to planning on a reduction of the central bank's holdings of bonds "relatively soon." These include GT Biopharma Inc. (OXIS), Digiliti Money, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLT), and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT).

GT Biopharma Inc. (OXIS), is set to hold a conference call that will be hosted by BiotechStocks.com after the market close today 8/16/17 at 4:15PM EST. All interested parties can access the call via the following instructions:

Dial In #: 712-775-7031

Enter Meeting ID Number: 576-591-822

Over the course of the last few weeks, shares of (OXIS), have reached highs of $0.123 from an August 1 opening price of $0.0237. (OXIS) Chairman and CEO Tony Cataldo stated in a recent press release, "There is a lot going on inside GT Biopharma (OXIS), and it is better to speak with our shareholders and market participants so everyone can understand what all of the excitement is about. Kathleen and I are pleased to make ourselves available to discuss the rationale of this merger."

Digiliti Money, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLT) has traded higher on Wednesday with some of its highest single day of share volume all year. Shares opened at $0.21 and have seen a high of $0.64 during the first hour and a half of the market being open. Digtliti is a leading cloud-based, SaaS technology provider for the now way to bank, serving the financial services industry with mobile money and remote deposit capture solutions for PC, Mac and mobile.

Earlier this week, that company said that it is considering strategic options to restructure the company, including a potential sale, or potentially filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy. Management stated, "The company believed it had the opportunity to obtain financing to fund its immediate cash needs, however after disclosing the situation to the potential funder, we believe the financing is no longer certain."

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) remains in its two-week uptrend. On August 2, shares traded as low as $1.53 but by Wednesday, August 16, shares of Westport have seen highs of $2.39. This represent a move in share price of 56%. After reporting earnings this week, results beat Wall Street expectations. The maker of natural-gas engine technology posted revenue of $62.1 million in the period.

"In the first year of the new leadership team, we have achieved $30 million of run-rate merger cost savings a year ahead of schedule; have sold non-core assets generating in excess of $100 million in cash; have improved Q2 2017 adjusted EBITDA by 54% compared to the same period last year; and are on track for the launch of the Westport High Pressure Direct Injection 2.0," stated CEO Nancy Gougarty in the company's earnings release. On August 14th.

